Russia worries about rising number of civilian casualties – Observer

Russia on Sunday expressed its concern “at the increase in the number of casualties among the civilian population” in the conflict between the Armenian separatist forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Azerbaijani army for the eighth consecutive day.

After speaking over the phone with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov publicly assumed he called for “a ceasefire as soon as possible” in this report. region.

Russia’s stance on advocating for pacification in the Nagorno-Karabakh region matches the comments of other world leaders in recent days, such as United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The new armed confrontation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region ended a week of intense fighting on Saturday, without Armenia and Azerbaijan being ready to discuss a ceasefire.

At the center of the deteriorating relations between Yerevan and Baku is the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the South Caucasus, where there are divergent interests of different powers, in particular Turkey, Russia, Iran and the countries westerners.

This predominantly Armenian territory, integrated into Azerbaijan in 1921 by the Soviet authorities, unilaterally proclaimed its independence in 1991, with the support of Armenia.

Following a war that left 30,000 dead and hundreds of thousands of refugees, a ceasefire was signed in 1994 and accepted the mediation of the Minsk Group, formed within the Organization for the security and cooperation in Europe, but armed skirmishes remained frequent.

In July this year, the two countries were involved in smaller-scale clashes that left some 20 people dead. The most important recent fighting dates back to April 2016, with a balance of 110 dead.