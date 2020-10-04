Italy adds 2,578 new infections, assesses new measures – Observe

Italy has registered 2,578 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, down slightly from Saturday (2,844), Italian authorities reported on Sunday, explaining however that fewer tests have been carried out.

Data provided by the Italian Ministry of Health shows that 92,714 diagnostic tests were performed, 26,000 fewer than the previous day.

In total, and since the start of the covid-19 disease crisis in the country on February 21, Italy has 325,329 cases of people who have been infected with the new coronavirus, according to data provided by the Italian authorities.

With the tally of 18 new deaths associated with covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the total number of deaths recorded in the country since February stands at 35,986.

Regarding the positive cases currently active in Italy, authorities are reporting 57,429 cases, the vast majority of which are patients at home with mild symptoms of the disease or asymptomatic.

However, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase and there are currently 3,590 across the country (88 more than the day before).

In intensive care units there are 303 patients (six more than the day before).

The Italian regions of Campania (412), Lombardy (314) and Veneto (261) were the ones with the highest number of new cases in the past 24 hours.

Italian media have said that the next government decree scheduled for October 7, when the current package of measures under the current pandemic expires, should include new rules to stem the contagion of the new coronavirus.

The imposition of the use of masks across the country in spaces, closed and outdoor, on public roads and new limitations for the gathering of people in places and events are some of the hypotheses put forward by the Italian media .

The hypothesis of a new confinement in the country is apparently not envisaged, according to local media, which however indicate that a “curfew” could be established with the compulsory closure of public spaces at 11 p.m. to slow down the night entertainment.

The covid-19 disease pandemic has already claimed more than one million and thirty thousand deaths and more than 34.9 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December in Wuhan, a city in central China.