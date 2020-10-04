London toughens policy and promises overhaul of migrant asylum system – Observer

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Sunday that London would tighten immigration policy in the face of massive influx of migrants through the English Channel and in 2021 “the biggest overhaul” in decades of the asylum system .

Priti Patel, speaking at the Conservative Party’s annual convention, vowed to carry out “next year” the “biggest overhaul of the asylum system” the UK has seen “in decades” without give more details.

“But I will be honest with you: it will take time”, added the minister, promising in the meantime “to accelerate the operational response to illegal immigration”.

“We will immediately return more people who have entered the UK illegally every week”, said Priti Patel, rejoicing that “Brexit” (leaving the UK from the European Union) allows the UK government to decide “for the first time in decades who enters and leaves” the country.

The minister accused asylum seekers of crossing Europe “shopping for where to seek asylum” before crossing the Channel to finally stay in the UK, thus filling “the pockets of despicable criminal gangs” .

The minister’s statements come at a time when the British government, which has turned post-Brexit immigration control into a workhorse, faces a record number of attempts to cross the Channel, in often improvised boats. , by smugglers.

According to the press, London considered several options to deter migrants from staying in the UK, such as sending asylum seekers to one of their Mid-Atlantic territories, which triggered warnings in human rights organizations.

According to the French authorities, 6,200 migrants attempted to cross the Channel during the first eight months of the year, aboard inflatable boats, kayaks or even buoys, a situation amplified by the 19 covid pandemic, according to the British Crime Agency (NCA, acronym).