IT wants a transparency and surveillance portal for European funds | Liberal initiative

The liberal initiative (IL) submitted this Sunday to Parliament a draft resolution to recommend to the government to create an online portal for transparency and monitoring of the process of implementation of European funds, with free access to the public.

In the draft resolution, signed by the only deputy of IL, João Cotrim Figueiredo, it is recommended that the government “create an online portal, free of public access, whose data is easy to extract automatically and which allows a consultation, in real time ”“ the identification of all the projects financed or in which European funds participate, classified by instrument, by program and by field of execution, as defined in the recovery and resilience plan ”.

According to IL, the amounts allocated to each project and the respective modalities, the execution schedule and the degree of achievement, in real time and the objectives to be achieved must be identified.

The party also argues that in each project, the promoter entities should be identified, as well as their owners and beneficial owners, partners and suppliers and the entities responsible for the selection and allocation of aid.

“Regardless of how the different parties would allocate the EU funds that Portugal will receive over the next 10 years, it is agreed that their allocation should be as transparent as possible for society,” João Cotrim Figueiredo underlines in the document.

The deputy of IL affirms that part of the previous European funds was used “in an unnecessary and not very transparent way”, referring that “in the best years of the implementation of the structural funds, Portugal succeeded in investing a just over three billion euros per year ”.

“In the coming years, the country will have to spend around six to seven billion euros per year, more than double our best years,” said João Cotrim Figueiredo.

At the end of September, Prime Minister António Costa said Portugal “will make full use” of the roughly € 15.3 billion in grants it could receive from the EU stimulus fund, but said it would not use it. not the loan tranche. of this program.

António Costa spoke at the end of the session “Portugal and the European Union, recovery and resilience program” at the Champalimaud Foundation, after a keynote speech by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Portugal will receive 15.3 billion euros in (non-refundable) subsidies, including 13.2 billion euros, until 2023, via the recovery and resilience mechanism, the main instrument of the recovery fund.

