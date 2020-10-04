Steroids for severe cases of Covid-19 and oxygen degradation. Trump “is he really better”? – Observer

Trump is doing “very well”. So good that he can be released this Monday and return to the White House. At least that’s what the US president’s medical team conveyed during this Sunday’s press conference with an update on the US president’s clinical situation. But the type of treatment he undergoes contradicts the discourse that there is “no clinical problem”.

Trump is being treated for Covid-19 with dexamethasone, a steroid that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends only for severe cases of Covid-19. Dexamethasone has positive effects on people who have had to be put on oxygen or connected to a ventilator, as it helps patients with extreme breathing difficulties, according to the WHO.

WHO warns dexamethasone is only for severe cases

In June, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus even admitted that dexamethasone “can save seriously ill patients”, but warned that it should only be given to patients in this situation and under “clinical surveillance”. Kai Kupferschimdt, journalist specializing in science, recalled on Twitter that the WHO recommendations are “very clear” when they explain that dexamethasone should only be used in “patients in serious and critical condition under Covid-19” .

The use of this drug – especially when Trump has taken a cocktail of REGN-COV2 antibodies and is already taking remdesivir at the same time – raises doubts as to whether the president will be really okay and if he is receiving this type of drug. treatment in case due to his post. which occupies. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease doctor at South Carolina Medical University, also has doubts. On Twitter, he argued that the type of drug Trump is taking does not look like “someone who was admitted to the Walter Reed medical facility as a precaution.” “These are heavy drugs that are given to a person who is probably very ill,” the tweet read.

And the same expert also warns that steroids inhibit the body’s “ability to create a feverish response” so he “says nothing” to say that Trump has no fever despite being known to take dexamethasone. . The fever may simply not come on because of this medication.

The announcement of the possibility of Trump’s return to the White House on Monday raises new doubts, especially when the medical team revealed that the president had experienced two episodes of declining oxygen saturation since Thursday. On CNN, Dr Sanjay Gupta said that even based only on the scenario described by medics at this Sunday’s briefing, Trump is not expected to be released tomorrow.

At that press conference, Sean Conley, Trump’s doctor, said that while the President was feeling well Thursday night, Friday night, his oxygen had dropped below 94% and the President had a high fever – this which prompted the doctor to recommend that he be given oxygen. Although Trump initially refused and said there was no need to donate, he ended up receiving oxygen that day. Oxygen levels were below 93% on Saturday and Trump ended up gasping for air. However, the doctor assured that the head of state is currently “very well”, with oxygen levels of 98% – which means that there are “no clinical problems”.

Asked why he did not reveal at Saturday’s briefing that Trump had received oxygen, Sean Conley simply replied that he “was trying to reflect an optimistic attitude from the team.” He concluded: “The point is, he’s doing very well.” So good that the team is considering releasing him:

Our plan for today is for him to eat and drink and get up. If he continues to feel as good as he is today, our hope is to plan to fire him tomorrow and transfer him to the White House, where he can continue his treatment.

Already at Saturday’s press conference, some confused comments from the president’s doctor had raised doubts. Like this Sunday, the message conveyed was that Trump was fine. Only, the Saturday following the briefing, Mark Meadows, chief of staff of the White House, gave reporters a much more alarming state of health.

This Sunday, Sean Conley explained that Meadows’ statements had been “misinterpreted”. “What he meant was that 24 hours ago, when he and I checked on the president, there was this momentary episode of high fever and this temporary rupture of oxygen saturation”, a- he said, recalling that “really an isolated and very brief episode” and that Trump “is doing well”.

But the doctor continues to avoid clear answers to certain questions, namely about the results of the tests that Trump carried out to check for pneumonia or even if since Friday the President of the United States has again needed more. oxygen – which he had even before he was admitted. The doctor leading the team arrived at Trump’s clinical update press conference without that tip-of-the-tongue response and reporters’ question, he only said he wasn’t sure. and that he had to “check with the nurses”.

