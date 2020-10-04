Covid-19: Trump received oxygen, but “continues to improve” and could be fired on Monday | Coronavirus

Speculation and conflicting information about Donald Trump’s true state of health and the treatment he is receiving led the medical team to reveal at a press conference on Sunday that the President of the United States had indeed had two episodes of breakdown in the oxygen saturation.

“Since the last time we spoke [sábado], the president continued to improve. As with any disease, there are frequent ups and downs as it progresses, especially when a patient is monitored so closely, 24 hours a day, ”said Dr Sean Conley.

Donald Trump and the timeline of an infection

“During his illness, the president experienced two episodes of transient drops in his oxygen saturation. We discussed the reasons for this and whether we should intervene. The team has determined, based mainly on the timing since the initial diagnosis, that we are starting dexamethasone, ”he revealed.

According to the doctor, Thursday evening, the American president was “well”, with only “mild symptoms” and high levels of oxygen. “At the end of Friday morning, the president had a high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dropping below 94%. In view of these two developments, I was concerned about a possible rapid progression of the disease, ”the clinician said, adding that although Trump insisted he did not need supplemental oxygen and that ‘he did not feel short of breath after receiving “only two liters. [de oxigénio], its saturation levels have returned to above 95% ”. The doctor guarantees that the oxygen levels were below this index “only for about an hour”. “Later that day, the president was out of bed, moving around the residence with only mild symptoms. Despite this, everyone agreed that the best solution would be to transport him to Walter Reed Hospital for further assessment and follow-up, ”he noted.

The second episode took place this Saturday, when Trump’s oxygen levels fell to around 93%. However, Conley ensured that Trump had never felt out of breath and that levels had returned to normal.

Due to the drop in oxygen levels, the medical team decided to start treatment with dexamethasone – an inexpensive steroid that tested positive for patients with covid-19 who needed to be connected to a ventilator or receive oxygen. “Given the [actual] chronological moment of the course of the disease, we try to maximize everything we can do about it and we discuss if we should start dexamethasone and we have decided that in this case the potential benefits [do início do tratamento] from a young age they probably outweighed any risk at this point, ”said Sean Conley.

Brian Garibaldi, who is part of Trump’s medical team, explained, in turn, that the president received the first dose of dexamethasone on Saturday and that clinicians plan to continue treatment “for now.”

Garibaldi also pointed out that the President received a second dose of remdesivir on Saturday, which was well tolerated. “We are monitoring all potential side effects and he hasn’t had any. His liver and kidney function remained normal and we continue to plan to use remdesivir for a period of five days in response to transient low oxygen levels, ”he said.

Vital signs are stable

If Trump is okay, why is he receiving two experimental treatments? The situation is “absolutely contradictory”, says virologist

“The patient continues to improve, he has been fever-free since Friday morning, his vital signs are stable,” added Sean Dooley, another member of Trump’s medical team, on the president’s condition. “He is not complaining of shortness of breath or other significant respiratory symptoms,” he added, assuring that Trump was moving “without limits” and that continued monitoring of his heart, liver and kidney function shows ” normal results “or even some improvements.

“Today he is feeling good, he is on his feet and our plan for today is that he eats and drinks, that he gets up as much as possible, that he moves and if he continues to appear and feel as good as today our hope is that we can plan the discharge [médica] tomorrow, “said Brian Garibaldi, referring to the fact that Trump could leave the hospital on Monday and return to the White House” where he can continue his treatment. “

For his part, Sean Conley reiterated how the team of professionals is “satisfied” with the recovery of the American president, stressing that currently his level of oxygen in the blood is 98%. As for possible respiratory or pulmonary problems, the doctor assured that they are monitored and that some test results are expected, “but nothing of great clinical concern”.

On conflicting information released by the medical team and the White House chief of staff, Sean Conley explained that the two “work side by side” and believes that “their statements have been misinterpreted”. “What he meant was that 24 hours ago, when we were checking the president’s condition, there was this momentary episode of high fever and the temporary drop in saturation, which pushed us Act. Fortunately it was really a very limited transient episode and a few hours later he was back again with mild symptoms and I will not speculate on the reason for this limited episode so early in the course of the illness. . But he’s fine, ”he says.

Sean Conley has also ensured that the president wears a mask whenever he is surrounded by other people and that the medical team are fully equipped when approaching Trump.

Asked why he was so reluctant until Sunday to reveal whether Trump had received oxygen or not, Conley explained that he “was trying to reflect the optimistic attitude towards the team and the president.” “I didn’t want to give out any information that might change the course of the disease in another direction and in doing so it seemed like we were trying to hide something, which was not true. The point is, he’s doing great, he answers [aos tratamentos] and if everything continues to go well, we will start planning a medical discharge, ”he concluded.

