Algerians march through Paris to celebrate the “first spring” of 1988 – Observer

Several thousand Algerians and Franco-Algerians marched this Sunday in Paris to remember the “first spring” of October 1988, a severely suppressed revolt, and to demand “regime change” in power in Algeria.

According to the organizers, “nearly 10,000 protesters” gathered in greater numbers than in the previous parade in mid-September.

The protesters responded to a “call” from thirty entities to commemorate the 1988 uprising which “carried a deep desire for change” and whose “repression killed more than 500 people”.

During the parade, they demanded the immediate release of political prisoners and of conscience (around 60, according to the National Committee for the Release of Prisoners), the orderly and peaceful, but unconditional and complete exit from the system and the start of ” a transition from a rule of law, democratic and social perspective.

“Murderous power”, “For a democratic transition independent of the Algerian system”, “The united people will never be defeated” were some of the phrases that were read in large groups.

“October 5 (1988) was our first spring for Algeria, it is on that day that young people came out to demand rights and demand changes,” Algerian singer Souad Massi told AFP.

The artist also considered “important to be present at this parade to give a voice to Algeria”.