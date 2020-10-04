Liverpool crashed at Villa Park | premier league

Hours after Manchester United were humiliated at home by José Mourinho’s Tottenham, the Premier League recorded another startling result. In the game that ended the fourth round of the English league, Liverpool traveled to Birmingham still undefeated, but left Villa Park humiliated by Aston Villa: the “reds” were beaten 7-2.

Without any defeat in the Premier League’s first three rounds, Liverpool had already been ruled out of the English League Cup midweek by Arsenal and this Sunday fell into a crash in the English league.

In Birmingham, Dean Smith’s Aston Villa reached the middle of the first half to win 2-0 with a brace from Ollie Watkins, but a goal from Mohamed Salah seemed to be the start of the Reds’ comeback.

However, just before the break, John McGinn made it 3-1 and Watkins completed the treble, putting the scorer at 4-1.

In the second part, the game movie has not changed. With a Liverpool with plenty of ball possession, but unrecognizable, Aston Villa continued to be effective in attack and scored three more times, setting the final numbers in a surprising 7-2 rout.

