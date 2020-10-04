Government Says Negotiation Process Going “With Normal” | Duarte Cordeiro

State Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs Duarte Cordeiro said on Sunday that the process of negotiating the next state budget “is proceeding normally”, and stressed that further meetings are scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the document. “From the government’s point of view, the process is normal in a negotiation process of this type,” Duarte Cordeiro said, addressing Lusa.

Asked about the expression this Sunday used by BE coordinator Catarina Martins, who spoke of a “negotiating impasse” with the government on subjects that the party considers fundamental, Duarte Cordeiro clarified that new meetings will be held with the parties of left, among them BE, foreseen Tuesday.

“From our point of view, we are in the negotiation process. We were in a meeting with BE last Thursday until quite late, during these meetings we even discussed new perspectives on the measures that we are negotiating and which require analyzes, answers, studies, which we are currently carrying out ”, did he declare.

After having made a “state of the art” at the Assembly of the Republic on Friday and having announced “some progress” in the talks with the left partners, Duarte Cordeiro stressed this Sunday that there are still subjects to be reviewed , particularly in the areas of health and social security. “The process is underway and we hope to have more answers on Tuesday and that some of the questions that we have made public will also be taken into consideration,” he said.

The Secretary of State declined to detail areas likely to move further away from the government and the Bloc, after Catarina Martins pointed out the differences between the two parties in the solution for the Novo Banco and pointed out the lack of availability of the executive to make changes. structural changes in labor laws. “We are fully aware that, being in the last week before the budget is delivered, we will all have to try to reconcile our positions. It’s a week of answers, ”said Duarte Cordeiro.

On Friday, the government announced the availability of an extraordinary pension increase in August, an increase in the minimum wage “in line with the average of the past four years”, a moratorium on the expiration of collective bargaining for 18 months and reiterated its intention to move forward with a new social benefit for those who have no other kind of support and to continue strengthening health professionals next year.

However, Secretary of State for Parliamentary Affairs Duarte Cordeiro then warned left-wing negotiating partners that the progress already made in budget negotiations (which will continue until Wednesday) hinged on the feasibility of the government’s draft budget. government. , which will be delivered to parliament on October 12.

Regarding Novo Banco, the government has undertaken not to grant any public loan to the Resolution Fund to finance Novo Banco in 2021, while BE advocates the direct capitalization of the remaining banks, without the intervention of the Resolution Fund, arguing that this will always increase the deficit and require a public guarantee.

Today, at the end of a meeting of the National Bureau of BE, Catarina Martins affirmed that there was a “negotiation impasse” with the government for the next state budget, namely on the Novo Banco, either on labor or social protection issues.

“Unfortunately, there is an impasse in the negotiations on fundamental issues,” he said.

Asked whether BE will “fail” the next budget if the government does not agree to go further in the Novo Banco dossier, Catarina Martins did not respond clearly: “We are very determined to create solutions, and I will not start to make this impossible because we are working for what is possible, ”he said.

