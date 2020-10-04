Naples does not attend the visit to Turin | Covid-19

Napoli did not appear at Juventus on Sunday, where they scored the Italian football league third round game, due to the covid-19 cases detected in the Neapolitan emblem.

The formation of southern Italy, which has the Portuguese Mário Rui, ensured that he had been prevented from traveling by the local health authorities to make the trip to Turin, risking a 3-0 defeat, according to the protocol adopted for the resumption of the A Series.

Napoli, which announced the infections of players Piotr Zielinski and Elif Elmas and a member of the technical staff, are the first club to commit a no-show for a scheduled and maintained match due to the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus in the top five European Championships.

The Juventus players naturally prepared for the match, scheduled for 8:45 p.m. local time, 7:45 p.m. Lisbon), appearing at the stadium an hour before the opening whistle.

According to the Italian League, the appropriate protocol for the covid-19 pandemic would allow Naples to play on the scheduled date, even with two positive cases, despite the leaders’ request to postpone the meeting.

The match between Genoa and Turin, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed due to 17 positive cases in the Genoese team.

