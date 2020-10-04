Catalans draw with Sevilla in gray game – Observer

Sergiño Dest arrived in Barcelona this week to fill the post left vacant by Nélson Semedo when he left for Wolverhampton and was not at all short of words to explain the happiness he was feeling going to play alongside Leo Messi. And left a promise.

Sergiño Dest cost Barcelona 21 million, has a clause of 400 and is the latest name in the ‘American dream’ that has invaded Europe

“For me he is the best player of all time so it will be spectacular to play with him. For that, I will be without oxygen in the lungs in each match. Everything is amazing. It’s an honor to be able to play for the best team in the world, it’s like a dream come true, ”explained the defender in an interview with Dutch Telegraaf where he also added that he had Dani Alves as his idol and that Ronald Koeman’s presence at Camp Nou was “the key” when it came time to leave Ajax and head for Catalonia.

This Sunday, the 19-year-old made his debut for Barcelona replacing injured Jordi Alba in the second half of the reception against Sevilla – which was, of course, the toughest challenge for the Catalans since the start of the season . Lopetegui’s team took the lead from the first minutes, via Luuk de Jong (8 ′), but Philippe Coutinho equalized the result a few moments later (10 ′). Until the end, Trincão always replaced Griezmann, adding a few more minutes for the new team, but the result didn’t change again and Barcelona drew with Sevilla in a very gray game.

At Camp Nou, the Catalans ended up losing the first points of the season after two wins in the first two rounds. Despite an even less game, Barcelona are now three points less than Real Madrid, who beat Levante on Sunday with goals from Vinícius and Benzema and are now the isolated leaders in the Spanish league.