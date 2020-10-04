Sporting led a quick victory in Portimão | National football

Sporting responded in the best possible way to the failure of the Europa League in the middle of the week by beating Portimonense 0-2 in the Algarve after the third round of the championship.

The meeting was resolved relatively early. At 4 ‘, Nuno Mendes disenchanted a brilliant shot, in which he defeated three opponents after a poor initial approach from defender Anzai, and opened the scoring.

Portimonense had hardly recovered from the fear and the “lions” had already extended to 0-2. In the 11th, Nuno Santos sent an unstoppable header to the near post, after a good cross from Vietto, on the right side of the attack.

In the second half, and after Rúben Amorim made some changes, the Algarvians promoted more approaches in the Leon region, but they rarely put Adán in trouble. The exception was a shot from Vaz Tê in addition to the final whistle.

With this triumph, Sporting (who are still late in the first round match, with Gil Vicente) now add six points in two matches, and equal FC Porto in third position.

