At 19, Jannik Sinner is already in the confirmation phase | Sneakers

Jannik Sinner is the first tennis player since 2005 to reach the quarter-finals of the Roland Garros tournament in his first appearance. That year, the feat was signed by Rafael Nadal, precisely the next opponent of the 19-year-old Italian who, once again, confirms his full potential by eliminating the top 10, Alexander Zverev.

“We train several times in Monaco so we know each other well. In the end, I was very happy with my performance, ”said Sinner (73rd in the standings), who abandoned a set for the first time in the competition before winning 6-3, 6-3, 4-6 and 6 – 3. “That’s the advantage of the five sets; if we lose one, we must continue. Even on this set I played well and tried to stay focused to attack the fourth set and it worked, ”said Sinner, author of 39 winners. Zverev (7th) came out of his first Grand Slam final at the US Open, but he had a fever and had fewer arguments in front of the talented Italian.

after a ton of dropshots i had to show @ hugoGaston7 that i also had some contact today ?? Great match! Keep going! @rolandgarros #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/j7jmi128p5

– Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) October 4, 2020

Before, and in very windy conditions, Nadal made the most of his experience in front of newcomer Sébastien Korda (213th) and took a new step to clinch his 13th title in Paris, winning the 20-year-old American, 6-1, 6-1 and 6-2.

Dominic Thiem had not yet lost a set in the competition, but faced with the irreducible Gaulish Hugo Gaston (239th) he gave up two and it was only after three and a half hours that he succeeded. to win, 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6 and 6-3. It remains to be seen whether the energy expended by the recently crowned champion of the US Open will not be lacking in front of Diego Schwartzman (14th). Gaston, 20, was a stranger to French fans but thanked the joker, delivering another great, creative and varied tennis spectacle punctuated by over 50 dropouts.

On the women’s side, there is also a left-handed player, small in stature, quick to move, skillful hands and varied play to reveal. Martina Trevisan (159th) had never beaten an opponent in the top 100, but after having passed qualifying, she successively beat Camila Giorgi (75th), Cori Gauff (51st), Maria Sakkari (24th) and, this Sunday, Kiki Bertens (8th), with a 6-4 double. “I think that the most important is always my mentality, because at each meeting I have more confidence and, when I enter the court, I enter to win”, summed up the Italian born in Florence, 26 years ago. years.

But the big surprise was the elimination of Simona Halep (2nd), who has not missed a match since January and had won two competitions on clay on the eve of Roland Garros. Only the 19-year-old Polish Iga Swiatek, to whom the Romanian had conceded only one match in the 2019 edition, signed an impeccable display, translated into 6-1, 6-2 partial. For 68 minutes, Swiatek (54th) added 30 winners and did not face any break points.

???? Jabeur v. Collins ????

???? Shuai v. Kvitova ????

???? Djokovic v. Khachanov ????

???? Tsitsipas v. Dimitrov ????

The 5 matches to follow this Monday ???? # Roland Garros

– Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 4, 2020

“I don’t know what happened, I played perfectly. I was so focused throughout the meeting that I was even surprised to be able to do it, ”said the first Pole to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals since Agnieszka Radwanska in 2013. Swiatek and Trevisan will decide on a place in the final socks.

The most highly rated of the women’s team is now Elina Svitolina (5th), who, in 63 minutes, beat Caroline Garcia (45th), 6-1, 6-3, and will face Nadia Podoroska (131st), the first Argentinian in the “halls” of a Grand Slam since 2004.

