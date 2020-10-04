Covid-19: State councilors tested between Sunday and Monday. Marcelo has already tested negative | Coronavirus

The members of the Council of State and all those present at the meeting of this body last Tuesday, in Cascais, will be tested for covid-19 between this Sunday and Monday, informed the presidency.

An official source from Belém told Lusa that the Presidency of the Republic was informed this late Sunday afternoon, by himself, that adviser António Lobo Xavier is infected with the new coronavirus.

The presidency “immediately warned all those present” during the meeting of this body, last Tuesday, in Cascais.

The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who chaired Tuesday’s meeting, will not be subjected to a test since he did one at the end of the week, a few days after the meeting, with a negative result.

The Prime Minister, António Costa, and the President of the Assembly of the Republic, Ferro Rodrigues, await the result of the test in time to see if they will be able to participate in the ceremony commemorating the establishment of the Republic, which is taking place. from 10:30 am, at Praça do In Lisbon.

This ceremony remains scheduled until there is a clinical result that justifies possible changes, said the same source.

In addition to the State Councilors, the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, participated in Tuesday’s meeting in Cascais.

