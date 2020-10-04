“Welfare state”, social economy and mutualism | Opinion

In his book The Welfare State in Historical Perspective, Asa Briggs (1961) offers a definition of the welfare state according to which a “welfare state is a state in which organized power is deliberately used (through politics and administration). ) in an effort to change the functioning of market forces in at least three directions: first, to guarantee individuals and families a minimum income regardless of the market value of their labor or property; second, to reduce the extent of insecurity by enabling individuals and families to cope with certain social contingencies (eg illness, old age and unemployment) which can, in their own way, lead to individual and social crises; third, to assure all citizens, whatever their status or class, that a defined set of social services is offered according to the best available standards ”.

The proposed definition, although synthetic, gives us a set of clues for reflection, allowing us to demystify certain (pre) existing concepts.

Indeed, by proposing that the state use its “organized power (by politics and administration) in an effort to alter the functioning of market forces”, it does not reject the role of the market in society nor does it consider the coexistence between the market and the welfare state. In fact, and in this regard, we must not forget that the modern social state was born with Chancellor Bismarck, who, although deeply opposed to all that was “socialism”, integrated the German working class into the social contract, through the Saúde Insurance Act (1883), the Workplace Accidents Act (1884) and the Old Age and Invalidity Insurance Act (1889).

Likewise, the proposed definition does not condition the existence of a welfare state on a specific “era” or economic situation. In reality, the great advances of the welfare state have been made under particularly unfavorable conditions. Indeed, in the midst of a global economic recession, the Social Security Act (1935) was approved in the United States, while in France workers are entitled to paid vacation (1936). In this context, the current crisis cannot be a reason for inaction, but should rather be seen as an opportunity to: a) respond to new social risks; b) adequately cover traditional social risks; and c) ensure that this protection is ensured within a framework of intertemporal sustainability of the social security system.

Finally, the definition proposed by Briggs neither limits nor conditions the nature of the financing agents or the producers of this welfare state. In this regard, it should be recalled that, according to the Basic Law of Social Security (Law No. 4/2007 of 16 January), the pursuit of social security objectives must be a task not only of the State but also, and preferably “persons, families and other non-public institutions” – principle of subsidiarity (art. 11) – respecting, of course, the principle of complementarity (art. 15), that is to say, favoring “l ‘articulation of the different forms of public, social, cooperative, mutual and private social protection with the aim of improving the coverage of the situations covered and promoting the sharing of responsibilities at the different levels of social protection ”, within a framework of“ autonomy institutions, with a view to bringing them closer to the populations ”- principle of decentralization (art. 17).

In this context, the necessary articulation of the scope of old age protection is emphasized, as indicated in the Basic Law of Social Security (LBSS), between the social protection system for citizenship, the social security system and the complementary system, although From a practical point of view, the importance of the latter is very low compared to what is happening in other European countries.

Indeed, if spending in Portugal on pensions in private systems represents around 2% of total pensions paid, this figure should fall to around 1.5% in 2060. On the other hand, in countries such as Denmark or Sweden these values ​​will drop from 30.8% and 21.7% to 44.7% and 34.2% respectively.

It is within this evolving framework that social economy institutions, which includes the Montepio Geral Associação Mutualista (which celebrated its 180th anniversary on October 4), can – and must – assume a relevant role in state building. providence. sustainable and efficient, capable of meeting the actual needs of a rapidly changing society.

However, and for this to happen, it is necessary that these institutions be governed with competence, truth and transparency. If this does not happen, not only will the welfare state become more fragile, but the decline of the social economy in general and mutualism in particular will become inevitable.

