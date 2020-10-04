“While my mother was burning, you were silent” – Observer

In the country led by Vladimir Putin, acts of persecution of the opposition are more and more frequent, leading to dramatic situations. Journalists remain one of the targets to shoot.

Irina Slavina, editor-in-chief of the Koza Press news page in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, set herself on fire in front of the local police station in protest against the harassment of the judicial authorities.

A teacher of Russian language and literature, she also knitted scarves to earn a few rubles more. But she still has time to devote herself to the electronic journal she created and where she writes on local issues.

An hour before committing suicide, he wrote on his Facebook page: “Blame the Russian Federation for my death”.

Family members, friends and acquaintances have no doubts that this act of desperation was caused by the persecution of law enforcement and judicial authorities.

On the eve of the tragedy, the police raided the apartment where she was living with her husband and daughter to search for documents or brochures linking her to the organization “Open Russia”, funded by Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who lives in exile. According to Irina, the officers searched everything, but found nothing. However, they took her, along with her husband and daughter’s computers and cellphones.

“They took whatever they could find. They left me no way to work, ”she wrote on Facebook.

In the country of Vladimir Poutine, “Open Russia” is a legal organization, but its members are the targets of the most diverse repressions: from the payment of heavy fines to prison terms. To paraphrase the Soviet dictator José Stalin, the main thing is that there is a person, because it is always possible to find an article in the penal code to punish him.

Speaking of Stalin, one should not forget that one of the sanctions to which she was previously subjected was linked to the Soviet dictator. In September of last year, she was ordered to pay a fine of 70,000 rubles (approximately 1,000 euros) for “disrespecting the authorities”. In a post on Facebook, she spoke out in a very original way against the opening of a commemorative plaque dedicated to Stalin in a town near Nizhni-Novgorod. The city’s Russian name is Chakhunia, but she made a pun and this place was renamed Chakhuinha, a term that in Russian slang is reminiscent of the male genital organ.

If it wasn’t for her friends and supporters to help her pay the fine, she would have to serve a prison sentence.

A few months earlier, in March, she had already been fined 20,000 rubles (around 280 euros) for organizing a picket line in memory of Boris Nemtzov, an opposition politician shot dead at the gates of the Kremlin.

The reaction of the Russian prosecution to suicide is ridiculous. In addition to claiming that the fire emulation has nothing to do with police searches and harassment, its management ordered a “psychiatric and psychological examination” of the deceased! The purpose of this macabre act is clear: to prove that the journalist was not in his right mind when he committed suicide.

Only a few hundred people made it to the spot where the journalist set herself on fire to lay down candles and flowers, which led her daughter to pick up a stake with a poster in her hand. There, we could read: “While my mother was burning, you were silent”.

Human rights organizations demand a transparent and independent investigation into another crime against journalists, but in Russia, the guilty often dies single or widowed.

This is because the Kremlin, in these and other cases, is “shaking water from the mantle.” The poisoning of Aleksey Navalny, one of the leaders of the Russian opposition, is a clear example. Putin, in a conversation with his French counterpart Emanuel Macron, suggested that it was Navalny who had poisoned himself; The deputies and political commentators linked to the Kremlin accuse the Russian opponent of collaborating with the American CIA, in particular in the “staging” of the poisoning.

Independent laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden have already confirmed that Navalny was poisoned with “Novichok”, a substance previously used by the Russian secret service to liquidate Sergei Skrypal, a former Russian secret agent, and his daughter in England. . However, the Kremlin accuses everyone and everything of “provocation”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had the good idea to transfer the investigation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in order to give more credibility to the prosecution, but Moscow has also come to question impartiality. of this organization lest it support the conclusion. German, French and Swedish experts have arrived.

Vladimir Putin continues to show that, both externally and internally, the use of force is allowed for his country, while others should and only accept the actions of the Kremlin.

Internationally, the threat of invasion by Belarus is an example of this aggressive and expansionist policy, but the victory could be for Pirro. The power of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is not eternal and Putin has managed to pit a significant part of the Belarusian people against Russia.

Another example of irresponsibility in Russian diplomacy is evident in the resumption of conflict between the Azeris and the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. Moscow has sold both weapons in abundance, but if it fails to quickly freeze this old conflict it risks facing Turkey, to which it has also supplied modern armaments, such as the S 400 air defense batteries. militarily supports Azerbaijan, while Russia will have to come to the aid of Armenia if things get complicated in Transcaucasia.

Vladimir Putin’s court continues to see itself as safe and even eternal, but history has already shown that life takes many turns.

PS In one of the comments on an article about the journalist’s self-immolation, a doctor proud to be a member of the Portuguese Communist Party wrote: “I think it was poisoned! Putin doesn’t immolate, he poisons with cheap poisons that don’t kill anyone. So it was not Putin, or this professor was not saved by the West. So it was the West that killed him. But not much will be said about it. In fact, with the Soviet poison which does not kill but gives news, he would still be alive. And the fucking friends pay the fine and not save your life?