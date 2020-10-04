You can’t deny the evidence – Observer

We are already seeing the creation of a clandestine migration route between North Africa and the Algarve, after six landings since December 2019. The modus operandi is similar, the place of embarkation the same – the port of El Jadida in Morocco – and, on their arrival on the Algarve coast, the 69 migrants already intercepted have also shown themselves to be “educated” in Portuguese laws. They know that if they ask for it, the refugee status is favorable to them and gives them freedom of movement in the country, due to the complex procedures of the current Aliens Law, an inconsistent mosaic, modified due to policies who ignore national sovereignty and whose deadlines are practically impossible to meet.

Therefore, the removal of those who entered the country illegally, which may be voluntary, coercive or judicial, becomes a figure of speech, because their location, their intentions and even their true identity are unknown.

This catastrophic scenario, which began at the end of last year with the opening of illegal landings, hitherto unknown in Portugal and which involve the illegal trafficking of human beings by exploiting networks, is the opening of the Pandora’s box.

Let us take the case of the 22 men who disembarked on June 15 at Praia de Vale de Lobo and were present at the Judicial Court of Loulé, “with the coercive installation measure applied at the Temporary Installation Center (of the airport of Faro ), for removal from the national territory within the framework of the expulsion procedure for irregular entry and stay ”. They appealed the decision. There has still been no response from the court, the statutory reprieve period of September 13 has expired and they have been released. They disappeared.

Internationally, the image of the Algarve, the country’s main tourist region, is already threatened, where security is one of the assets guaranteeing competitiveness in the face of much less peaceful competitive destinations.

In other parts of the country, disagreements are common at the Border Service Temporary Settlement Centers (SEFs), as happened at Porto Airport. Persons whose real identity is unknown are detained there for three months and then released without having confirmed their origin, nationality or age. And where are they going?

A videoconference between the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo Cabrita, and the Minister of the Interior of Morocco, Abdelouafi Laftit, on “cooperation between the two countries in their areas of competence”, according to the press release, seems to me to be a measure clearly insufficient, ineffective and without results so far. In practice, however, it has functioned as an implicit recognition of the reality: there are clandestine routes from North Africa.

National security is at stake, with the Algarve at the forefront of risks and, once again, political inoperability has become evident. The Government has not taken any initiative to clearly dissociate the humanitarian operations of migrants from countries where armed conflicts are raging, to which Portugal must provide assistance for human rights issues, while the first of these rights, human life, it is threatened and the unbearable operation of illegal migration routes is conditioned by networks of traffickers operating in countries where there is no risky situation for their inhabitants.

We know the great difficulties of SEF, after the drainage of its services, however, also in this area there was no complete answer and if the authorized crossing points (PPA), in the case of airports and ports , work poorly, the three Temporary Installation Centers (Porto, Lisbon and Faro airport) do not provide the necessary response.

Are we setting up reception centers for migrants somewhere in the Algarve, waiting for their processes to go through the legislative jungle, with long and inadequate deadlines, with gaps of a terrifying dimension that completely distorted the essence of orderly and controlled immigration? It is demanded more and more quickly.

It is not enough for Cláudia Pereira, Secretary of State for Integration and Migration, to say that “there is still a hurry to talk about roads, especially if we compare [números] with Spain and other countries where they have arrived ”. Because you compare the incomparable.

It is not enough for Augusto Santos Silva, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to claim that the government is “monitoring very closely” the landing of illegal immigrants in the Algarve.