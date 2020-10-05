Brazil has 365 deaths and 8,456 cases in 24 hours – Observer

Brazil has counted 365 deaths and 8,456 cases of covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to information released this Sunday by the country’s health ministry in an epidemiological bulletin.

The authorities confirmed that the largest country in South America has totaled 146,352 deaths and 4,915,289 cases of infection with the new coronavirus since the arrival of the pandemic in the country on February 26.

Brazilian health officials have also reported that 4,263,208 infected people have already recovered from the disease caused by covid-19, while 505,729 infected patients are under medical surveillance.

The covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than one million thirty thousand deaths and more than 34.9 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December in Wuhan, a city in central China.

After Europe took over from China as the center of the pandemic in February, the American continent is now the one with the most confirmed cases and the most deaths.