Even without money, there is a lot to do – Observe

Reduce the power of orders to access professions; lowering barriers to entry in some businesses through excessive regulation or licensing; accelerate the recovery and insolvency processes of companies; improve the functioning of administrative and tax courts; make the labor market less dual and fight poverty more effectively. These are measures recommended by the European Council in Portugal that cost practically no money. The others we know better ask for money and are all those going through a greener and digital economy and a country that also helps to be more resilient to future shocks.

It is these measures that do not need money that deserve more attention, due to the multiplier effect they can have on the growth of the Portuguese economy, in the era of the plan that will pay dividends. country at least 13 billion euros in lost funds within three years.

The resilience and recovery plan (PRR) should be delivered, in its preliminary version, on October 15, as recommended by the European Commission in its guide so that the final version is in Brussels on April 30, 2021. There is even a “Model” for the development of the plan. As can be seen in these documents, there is a chapter in which countries will need to link their plan to the recommendations of the Board, except those which, in the assessment, were identified as “fully complied with” or made “progress”. significant ”(see here on page 7) – Portugal has none of these exceptions, as we will see below.

There are also general recommendations, linked to European priorities, such as the fight against money laundering, reforms that improve the business environment and measures against aggressive tax planning. Obviously, in addition to the European priorities of the green and digital agenda, as well as policies associated with increasing the capacity of the European Union to cope with shocks such as the pandemic in the future.

There is therefore a framework of conditions of access to funds that the Prime Minister has described as a “contract”, already leading to comparisons with what was the economic and financial adjustment program, as we can read in this article. by Sérgio Aníbal. the similarities and differences compared to the troika ”. Of course, one obvious difference is that we are not faced with the threat of bankruptcy, dependent on the check from the troika, for the state to honor its payments to civil servants and retirees. In this plan, if we do not comply, we will, in principle, have less access to funds to invest.

It is worth visiting the documents that will be revisited by the European Commission (EC) during the evaluation of the Portuguese PRR. Three documents are worth reading: the Council recommendation of July 2019; the EC report on Portugal dated February 2020, where the recommendations can be understood in detail; the May 2020 Council recommendation, already including the effects of the pandemic.

There is only one recommendation which has not been respected at all and which is quite old: reduce the restrictions on access to regulated professions. What does it mean? Basically, measures that reduce the power of professional orders and that prevent the entry of new professionals. This problem was already identified in the troika’s program and systematically mentioned as having made no progress. We are on the way to ten years – PAEF was signed in 2011 – without reducing the power of professional orders.

The government is already moving forward with measures in this area. If the initiative has been interpreted as a kind of reaction to the report of the Order of Physicians on the Reguengos home, it is in reality an old demand of the European Union which must finally move forward, as the one of the conditions for receiving funds. Europeans. And it is one of the measures which does not cost money, it requires political courage which did not exist until today. Let’s see if that’s it.

Still within the framework of barriers to economic initiative, the Council recommends “reducing the administrative and regulatory burden” which weighs on businesses, in particular by reducing barriers and simplifying licenses. At the same time, and also linked to a better environment for economic activity, it is recommended that the insolvency and collection processes become more efficient, as well as the tax and administrative courts – which have unimaginable delays.

Everything from reducing the power of ordinances and decreasing the power of established companies through complex licensing processes, to faster insolvencies and collections and functioning courts, none of this requires much. silver. Of this set of measures, only the acceleration of processes in administrative and fiscal jurisdictions requires a certain investment in human resources. Everything else just means simplifying the legislation.

In the area of ​​the labor market, the main recommendation is also old: take measures to end or reduce the segmentation of the labor market. The diagnosis has also been made for a long time and certain measures were adopted during the time of the troika, with the revision of the labor legislation. But the problem remains: the country is divided between workers who have fixed jobs or at least with some security and workers who live in total insecurity. The crisis caused by the pandemic has revealed this duality quite dramatically, especially in the field of culture.

In the labor market, the leader of the PS parliamentary judiciary Ana Catarina Mendes also revealed in July that the government intends to move forward with changes. In what terms? This is not yet clear, being certain that there are only political conditions to bring the group of those who live in precarious employment – the precarious – closer to those who live in complete security. It’s better than living in a country where “some are more equal than others”. The government’s intention to limit the possible number of temporary contracts to be renewed to three seems to go in this direction.

Another challenge in terms of human resources is to increase the qualification of the Portuguese, a priority identified by the EU, but also felt in Portugal, as perceived by the public debate on the so-called Costa Silva plan.

Once again, we are faced with a set of priorities which require measures which do not cost money and which could also have a significant effect in multiplying the growth of the economy.

The fight against poverty is another of the recommendations present in the documents of the European Commission and the Council, considering that “the capacity to reduce poverty of social transfers (other than pensions), as well as their adequacy, remains comparatively weak at Portugal “. A number of measures currently being negotiated in the state budget for 2021 aim to transiently comply with this recommendation, namely the creation of extraordinary new social support. But we are far from the measures which make more efficient social transfers.

The other recommendations are in line with what has been announced, namely with regard to investments in railways, renewable energies, the digitization of the economy and the reduction of regional asymmetries or the strengthening of the integration of European transport networks. In addition, all policies that strengthen health services are included here, with the Council emphasizing the need to ensure system resilience and access, on equal terms and of quality, to health services. These are measures that require money.

Measures to improve public finances and the financial balance of state-owned enterprises are also on alert. These may not be policies that deserve special attention at this point, but they will be the focus once the economy begins to recover.

In this non-exhaustive list of recommendations from the European Council to Portugal, which the government will have to take into account in its resilience and recovery plan, it is clear that there are many measures which do not require money, but which do require political courage and organizational capacity. And it is clear that it is these measures, more than investments in infrastructure, that could increase Portugal’s ability to grow at a faster rate than the 2% that has satisfied us so much over the past four years.