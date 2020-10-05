European deterrence and containment policies degrade human life | Opinion

“We don’t want to see a new Moria again” – that was the instinctive reaction of European leaders after the fire that devastated the Moria Reception Center, on the Greek island of Lesvos, four weeks ago. The Moria disaster was not surprising. This was the fatal, and sadly preventable, consequence of the European Union’s deterrence and containment policies, which created overcrowded and underfunded camps on the Aegean islands.

The European Union has implemented these policies at all costs and by all means, whatever the suffering they cause.

The policy of detaining asylum seekers arriving in Europe and deterring others from making the trip will always give rise to new “morias”. It is convenient for European leaders to ignore it, until a fire like the one in Moria causes them to arrest, pay attention and publicly deal with their guilt, usually with the promise of relocating dozens of children and daughters. ‘send money and another. assistance.

Lesbos already has its new Moria, in the form of a makeshift camp where there are currently around ten thousand people, while other “Morias” continue to exist in other islands of Greece, where thousands of people are cornered indefinitely every year.

The same cycle of misery in Samos

On the island of Samos, anyone forced to live in the Vathy reception center continues to fall ill, be in danger every day and be forced to survive without even basic basic provisions. Their only hope remains an asylum application which can take months or years to be examined, with very little chance of prosperity and no promise of integration, even if their right to asylum is ultimately recognized.

This is the experience of those who seek help in the Médecins sans frontières day centers in Samos. We provide basic medical care there, but we know that when these people return to their overcrowded shelters, they will be tormented again, they will fall ill from the miserable conditions they are forced to live in and despair. This reality is well known to the Greek authorities, European leaders and the financial mechanisms which allow it. Asylum seekers and refugees detained on the Greek islands remain excluded and invisible as this is what works best for EU migration policies.

The only times these people become visible are when they are identified as causing problems, public health hazards or recipients of EU aid.

Does anyone really think that the management of arrivals and the processing of requests from asylum seekers and refugees is beyond the capacities of European states?

For years, MSF teams in Samos and Lesbos have witnessed and addressed the immeasurable suffering caused by these policies. We have evidence that the existing system and the policies of deterrence and containment cause systemic pain and despair and strip the innate human dignity of those trapped within it. Reception centers have never been secured; the people who live there have never had adequate access to health care. Human dignity is something that Europe has taken away from those trapped on the islands.

Europe is institutionalizing human degradation, systematizing containment and deterrence. And in doing so, he creates a pattern of destruction and despair

Covid-19 in Samos

In Samos, there are currently around 4,000 people detained in Vathy – a camp with a capacity of 650 people. Among them are children, patients with chronic health conditions, and people whose lives are in danger if exposed to covid-19. With the covid-19 epidemic now on the ground, these people are in real danger, and what is worse is that there is still no clear medical response plan from the authorities. .

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

MSF provides most of the drinking water and latrines around the official reception camp. The medical care provided to those detained in the countryside depends almost exclusively on humanitarian organizations and some officials who have gone for months without any support from their government.

In this year of covid-19, the plan for Samos is the same as in any other place involving reception centers: quarantine and isolation. All the other problems that coexist with the disease concern no one: neither the accumulated suffering, nor the exposure to danger, nor the rights, nor the exclusion, nor the constant fear of being forgotten within a center. closed which keeps people locked up. miserable conditions.

Europe consciously chooses that this continuing tragedy exists on its soil. To curb the migratory movements of populations and satisfy an ill-conceived need to “protect” their borders, the EU uses – and abuses – the sense of urgency and catastrophe to justify the imposition of new restrictions on human freedoms. Europe is institutionalizing human degradation, systematizing containment and deterrence. And in doing so, he creates a pattern of destruction and despair.

continue reading