Is there a lack of teachers? | Opinion

The alarm came earlier than usual: a few weeks after the start of classes, it is already difficult to find teachers to replace those who are released or who, for other reasons, have stopped teaching. Although this situation has become recurrent in recent years, the usual thing is that this rarity was more noticeable from the 2nd period or, like last year, at the end of the 1st period.

The explanation does not go through the context of a pandemic and a possible flood of requests for medical leave due to risk issues. The 12,000 “at risk” teachers who were going to apply for a certificate, which some accounts to demonstrate presented almost as a threat to the functioning of the classes, were left by a few hundred. So we will have to look somewhere for the reasons for the needy situation.

Lack of candidates for teaching? Or. Of the 872 staff positions opened this year, nearly 37,000 teachers applied for a placement, well above the 34,000 the previous year. Of those who were unable to integrate staff, around 9,300 were awarded an initial contract for what the education ministry considers “temporary needs”. Another 24,000 remained for replacements to be made during the academic year. And it will be here that we return, to understand why now they seem to be gone.

In this manner of speaking about these issues, in a mixture of apparent ignorance of reality and a desire to remove all political responsibility from him, the Minister of Education gave an interview in which he said that the lack of teachers that remains in many schools is due to neglect. management, pointing to the case of the Escola Secundária Rainha Dona Amélia, accusing its director of not having requested in due time the schedules “to which she was entitled”. To this, on the pages of PÚBLICO, replied the president of the general council of the school in question, reminding the minister of some concrete facts on the situation of recruitment reserves, accusing him of negligence in the way he was expressed and institutional disloyalty.

He did very well, but he should have gone further and asked if the Minister is not aware of the procedures for hiring replacement teachers, in particular for the places of teachers who are on sick leave due to prolonged illness and benefit from reductions. for reasons of age. This generates “incomplete” schedules for those who are competing for employment. Either it is ignored because many candidates drop out in the substitution phase or refuse most of the available hours. If you have not yet realized that the costs (with travel and accommodation) in many cases do not make up for the gains, because with incomplete hours there is a loss of wages, service time and the counting of the time for retirement is also “streamlined” by Social Security.

From now on, timetables can only be completed, at the school itself, when “pedagogical” needs appear which correspond to the timetable or when teachers have to walk from school to school in search of missing hours, or even teach in two or more establishments. Which, in addition to having a part of professional unworthiness, is deeply exhausting

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

In view of this, if it is true that there is a concern to provide the best conditions for students and to “stabilize” the teaching staff (which includes the hired staff), this would be going back to what was possible for a long time. , that is to say supplement the schedules from, for example, from 4 p.m., with non-teaching tasks or even with functions in the field of preparation / support for the production of materials and tools for a possible distance learning period. Allow a full monthly salary and no loss of service time. From now on, timetables can only be completed, at the school itself, when “pedagogical” needs appear which correspond to the timetable or when teachers have to walk from school to school in search of missing hours, or even teach in two or more establishments. Which, in addition to having a part of professional unworthiness, is deeply exhausting.

In addition, the rule should end, in the name of such “autonomy”, which prevents schools from asking teachers to places they know well before September 1 that they are in a situation of prolonged depression, but which can now only be ensured by recruiting reserves, with ridiculous “savings” on the OE scale, but significant losses for those who are not placed and still see it several weeks behind due to this formal problem.

It is strange that the minister is not aware of these circumstances because he is well on his way to being the oldest incumbent since 1974. It was time to accelerate his learning curve. Or to solve the problem, instead of making unreasonable accusations, just to get rid of political accountability to the public.

continue reading