Imagined worlds, real experiences | Opinion

The emergency measures imposed by the pandemic, which in many countries included compulsory detention, have had, as we know, very negative effects on the most diverse aspects of the economy and society. However, there is one area that has been affected in a very particular way and, essentially, positively. The digital transformation, which was already developing at a good pace, accelerated suddenly and unexpectedly. In a very short time, hundreds of millions of people have become familiar with new digital technologies for working and communicating at a distance, a process that would have taken years, if not decades, in the absence of a pandemic crisis.

The communication mechanisms and environments for holding meetings, seminars, courses and consultations, among many other activities, suddenly became accessible and familiar. Setting up a remote meeting, with people present in several different locations, was, until last February, a task that generally required highly specialized staff or, at the very least, familiarity with the platforms. digital, which few people had. Three months later, a large part of the Portuguese population managed to participate in a meeting or a course via Zoom or another platform, without thinking twice and without fearing the impact of technical difficulties. It is true that communication problems have not disappeared and, sometimes, meetings using these platforms are more like sessions: “Are you listening to me? If so, give a sign, please! We can’t hear you, say anything … “But in general, the digital literacy of a significant fraction of the population has evolved in a matter of months, in ways that would probably have taken years if the pandemic had not taken place.

Despite this, the technologies most used to circumvent the limits imposed by the pandemic are only a shadow of what current technology can already do. Standing in front of a screen, looking at pictures of colleagues in a meeting, of the teacher in a class, or of a group at a concert, is not the same as being physically one of those events, where the presence, the surrounding environment and the multisensory perception offers a radically different experience.

However, these limitations of today’s most popular technologies, which severely limit our ability to be present at a distance, are beginning to be overcome by the increasingly intense use of virtual reality technologies. These technologies aim to create an impression of immersion in a virtual environment as complete and convincing as possible. Researchers and tech companies have been trying to develop these ideas for decades, with relatively limited results so far. In its simplest version, the user puts on glasses that give the sensation of total immersion in an environment different from that in which the person is. When the person wearing one of these glasses turns their head, the computer detects this movement and adjusts the visible image, so that the user feels like they are inside a room. , an arena or a stadium, depending on the environment. which is simulated by the virtual reality system.

Although the concept is relatively simple, the implementation of these systems is technically very complex, due to several difficulties. First of all, the processor in the glasses has to be very fast to properly process all the data received. Second, the computer and the program that simulates the virtual world must react almost instantly to stimuli to avoid the dissonance between what the glasses show and what the person expects when they move. Third, realistic rendering of a virtual world is an extremely complex process that requires very sophisticated programs that are difficult to develop and very expensive. For these and other reasons, virtual reality systems continue to be expensive and not widely used, except in a very small community.

However, we are coming to a point where all of these difficulties are starting to be overcome by the increasingly rapid evolution of technology. Increasingly faster and cheaper hardware developed for mobile phones enables the creation of increasingly accessible glasses and systems. Faster computers, many of which were developed for the huge video game industry, manage to create increasingly realistic images in real time. Finally, creating software development environments that simplify the creation of virtual worlds (developed for the gaming industry) enables the creation of new worlds at a fraction of the cost of ten years ago. Platforms like Unity and Unreal Engine, two of the most used, are very versatile and can be used not only to develop games like Fornite and Pokemon, but also to create environments that allow you to create virtual journeys or d ” perform concerts and other events.

Another factor that will promote faster diffusion of virtual reality systems is related to the generational change. For the first time, we have a generation accustomed to computer games that naturally faces the use of virtual reality for other types of activities. Due to the pandemic, a significant number of activities as diverse as weddings, graduation ceremonies and concerts have taken place in virtual worlds, many of them in environments created by popular video games. The Fortnite gaming platform, for example, has been used extensively for concerts, including overproductions by artists Marshmello and Travis Scott, who drew more than ten million viewers at each event, in an interaction with the singers. which would be impossible during a physical concert.

In a few decades, a fraction of the population will be able to live a significant part of its life in these virtual worlds, a possibility that is both promising and disturbing.

Students from many universities and schools, including the University of California at Berkeley and the Instituto Superior Técnico, have recreated their campuses on the Minecraft platform, which allows them to create virtual environments and, in Berkeley’s case , used this platform to carry out the ceremony. graduation ceremony, with the president’s speech and traditional tossing hats in the air.

The future potential for evolution of virtual reality technologies is virtually limitless. A sufficiently convincing and engaging simulation of another environment can, in principle, be almost indistinguishable from a physical presence in that environment. Although other sensations such as touch, smell or taste are much more difficult to recreate in virtual worlds, there are several approaches which allow these limitations to be overcome and, in any case, the realistic simulation of sense of sight and hearing already allows for a wide and interesting range of experiences. Virtual trips to the streets of distant cities, visits to museums and monuments, business meetings and participation in concerts, courses and events, will surely take place more and more in virtual worlds, gradually rendered more realistic and convincing than technology. it grows and becomes more accessible and familiar to a growing number of people. In a few decades, a fraction of the population will be able to live a significant part of its life in these virtual worlds, a possibility that is both promising and disturbing.

