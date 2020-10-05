Ricardo Melo Gouveia with a new lease of life in the Challenge Tour | Golf

Ricardo Melo Gouveia today obtained his best ranking of the year in the Challenge Tour. The new crowned national absolute champion finished in the 8th of the Italian Eneos Motor Oil Challenge Open, at Golf Club Castelconturbia, Agrate Conturbia, Italy. And with that, he kicked off the season on the circuit, climbing 31 places in the Road to Mallorca order of merit, to 51st in the table.

The event ended up being reduced to 54 holes. The second round did not end until late Saturday, which was interrupted Friday at 11:19 am, following the flooding of greens and bunkers caused by torrential rains. Then, the forecast of bad weather conditions for Sunday afternoon led the organization to opt for the shortening.

In a Par 72 course, with laps of 67-72-66, for a total of 205 (-11), the Portuguese was only two shots from the three players who finished tied at the front, with 203 (-13): Germans Hurly Long (67-66-70) and Marcel Schneider (67-69-67) and Englishman Matt Ford (66-69-68).

Long won with a birdie on the second play-off hole at 18. For the triumph, he won a prize of 48,000 € and went from 72nd to 4th place in Road to Mallorca, where Marcel Schneider kept.

A quartet shared 4th place, made up of Norwegian Kristian Johannessen (68-73-63), Czech Ondrej Lieser (65-71-68) and Briton Matthew Baldwin (66-69-69) and Alfie Plant (68 – 65-71), all with 204 (-12).

Melo Gouveia was tied for 8th place with five other players receiving a prize of € 6,550.00.

The Challenge Tour takes a break now and returns in the first week of November with the Challenge Andalucía d’Espagne, followed by the Challenge de Cadiz, this one before the Grand Final in Mallorca, in the Balearic Islands, more precisely at T-Golf & Country Club, for the first 45 in order of merit after the Cadiz event.

