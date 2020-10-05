Letters to the Director | Opinion

PCP and OE

In the Portuguese Communist Party’s thesis proposal to the XXI Congress, to be held at the end of November next year, the PCP maintains that government policy has changed in this legislature. (…) To prove this change, it is the actions which, in themselves, are worth more than all the words, unless you see: elect the president of the Economic and Social Council with the support of the PSD; elected its representatives to the Constitutional Court with the votes of the PSD; it will elect the presidents of the regional coordination commissions with the PSD; approved the supplementary budget with the abstention of the PSD; and finally, the President of the Republic is in favor of abstaining from the PSD in the next state budget. All is said. The PCP is absolutely right in the evidence it presents and this proves that the PR is behind this whole congregation of Central Bloc – PS / PSD policies. The government, in order to deal with a possible abstention from the PCP in the next budget, will have to compromise on structural issues, such as: labor laws in favor of those who work, respect the basic law on health, etc. .

Mário Pires Miguel, Reboleira

Task

As a parent and educator, I am against the obligation for students to follow the discipline of Citizenship and Development. Between Instruction and Education, there is a sometimes tenuous line, but it allows to attribute – without subtleties – to the School the Instruction. Education goes through parents, family and every society. The mathematics program is consensual: 1 + 2 = 3. There is no doubt. As for citizenship, because of the type of content held hostage by the ideology of the time, it fueled controversy for lack of seriousness and neutrality. It is about instilling values, shaping mentalities, in religious, political, environmental, sexual and other fields, in the youngest. This is the goal of government. Unable to do so through an optional discipline, the virtuous bearers of the truth decided by obligation, to impose their concepts on all the students, in a clear demonstration of the absence of democratic mentality. (…) Will the role of parents be reduced to pecuniary charges for their children, leaving values ​​and education to the State, through school and even by entering their homes to impose their doctrine? I am one of those who say “no” to this arrogance and dishonesty. (…)

Aristides Teixeira, Almada

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

US elections

As you know, the first Tuesday in November (if that doesn’t happen on the 1st) is the election for the President of the United States. So far everything is simple. But the American electoral process is very complicated. I would like, and I think thousands of Portuguese would also be interested in how this “show” actually works until the winner is determined. Nothing better than asking one of the experts in our newspaper for an explanation to the PUBLIC, for ignorant people like me.

José Queiroz da Fonseca, Linda-a-Velha

continue reading