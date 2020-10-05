iPad Air 4: Touch ID on the ON / OFF button, an “incredible feat”

The iPad Air 4 no longer has a home button. However, the Touch ID hasn’t gone away as the fingerprint sensor is now on the tablet’s ON / OFF button. For Apple, this is an accomplishment.

Bob Borchers, vice president of product marketing at Apple, and John Ternus, vice president of hardware engineering, raised the subject on the Same Brain podcast by iJustine and her sister Jenna. Bob Borchers states that the presence of Touch ID on the top button of the iPad is “an incredible feat”. He notes that this has been a challenge for Apple as the ON / OFF button is expanded on the iPad. For this reason the sensor should be “extremely sensitive” and analyze the finger in a different way.

Has Apple changed its technology because of the different shape of the button? John Ternus says it is “an advancement in technology” before adding that the top button “only sees a smaller part of your footprint than a traditional sensor can see”. It was therefore a challenge to maintain a high level of security.

A lot of work has been done on both the fingerprint sensor and the algorithm for the iPad to ensure that the finger is recognized regardless of position.

Touch ID required additional work for cellular iPads

Another complication was the iPad Wi-Fi + 4G since the antennas are on top of the tablet. Apple decided to incorporate the technology for Touch ID into the antennas while ensuring that the two can coexist.

“As these products become more feature-rich and obviously more compact and compressed, it becomes more and more important that our teams really, very closely work together,” he continued, “because the Touch ID team and the antenna team had to work together throughout the engineering process . “

The iPad Air 4 will be available from October from 669 euros. The tablet was announced during the keynote last month.