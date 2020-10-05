Carlos Conceição films the “scarlet slime” of social networks | Cinema

Let the reader rest: the “scarlet slime” in the title of Carlos Conceição’s new film (born in 1979) has nothing to do with slugs, snails or other gastropods. Rather, it is what results from the kiss between a dying suicide bomber and a serial killer, and the “trigger” of the events of a stylized satire in Italian giallo tone made in Docas, which involves many beautiful people, creators, an influencer “factory”, millions of views on Facebook and Instagram, vintage convertibles and an order from silent nuns (among them, astonished, Teresa Madruga and Leonor Silveira!).

