The pandemic electoral judgment | Analyze

In the brutal presidential “debate”, Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for wearing a mask. A few days later, Trump was admitted to a hospital.

Nine months earlier, on January 28, with nine confirmed cases in the United States, Robert Obrien, President Trump’s national security adviser, warned him that the coronavirus “was going to be the greatest threat to national security in his presidency, “as one can read Bob Woodward’s Rage. At the same meeting, Deputy Security Advisor Pottinger added that one of his Chinese contacts had warned him: “Don’t think of SARS 2003, think of the 1918 pandemic”, the so-called Spanish flu that killed an estimated 50 million people, including 675,000 in the United States.

Nine months later, 209,000 Americans have died and forecasts show numbers similar to those from the Spanish flu and 40 million will lose their jobs.

Over the next nine months, Trump, with the full backing of the Republican Party, completely failed in his duty to protect Americans. Although he told Woodward that the virus was very dangerous – “it is transmitted by air” – he did everything to deny the existence of the threat, saying it was a “simple flu “, the” gripezinha “of his factotum of Bolsonaro.

Trump has chosen to actively oppose the health measures proposed by his experts and promulgated by state governors, hosting a no-mask gala, fueling conspiracy theories and spreading suspected miracle drugs. In the context of a pandemic, instead of valuing scientific evidence and strengthening the health system, everything has continued to be done to dismantle Obamacare and withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization.

What characterizes his handling of the pandemic is Trump’s indifference to the pain of others, cynicism in the face of the death of his fellow citizens. His narcissism, typical of all autocrats, led him to believe he was invulnerable.

#NEW National Post Debate Poll:

Biden 51% (+10)

Trump 41% @ DataProgress, LV, 9 / 30-10 / 1https: //t.co/H459duih92

– Political polls (@Politics_Polls) October 2, 2020

Trump knows that Americans will judge him for the cruel way he handled the pandemic and that the punishment should be against him on election day, as all polls regularly show.

What characterized his management of the pandemic is Trump’s indifference to the pain of others, cynicism in the face of the death of his fellow citizens. His narcissism, typical of all autocrats, led him to believe he was invulnerable.

With “weaker America” behind the nationalist rhetoric of “making America great again”, racism emerged as an instrument of power.

With “weaker America”, behind the nationalist rhetoric of “making America great again”, racism emerged as an instrument of power.

His speech has always been that of racist rage, first against the “invasion of Latinos”, then by going to seek the attic of history for the “yellow danger”, now renamed “Chinese virus”. Since George Floyd’s assassination, his racial hate speech has targeted African Americans who have defended their civil rights on the streets. Trump’s rhetoric is inspired by white supremacist groups, aspiring to the age of racial segregation, for which he is a hero.

Trump’s strategy of chaos and anger, which fractures society, is an attempt to sabotage the electoral act, reaching the climax of asking the neo-fascist Proud Boys group to “prepare”. It is American democracy that is in danger and with it the democratic ideal.

With Trump in hospital, Biden said he “prayed for him,” showing respect for the dignity of human beings, essential to democratic coexistence. If there weren’t more, such respect would make him the right candidate to defeat Trump.

The first article of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights”, is seen by Trump and his supporters as part of the totalitarian conspiracy of political correctness (also in Portugal, there are those who think so).

The first article of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights”, is seen by Trump and his supporters as part of the totalitarian conspiracy of political correctness (also in Portugal, there are those who think so).

Trump’s contempt for human rights explains his complicity in the war crimes perpetrated by his Saudi friends in Yemen, in General Sisi’s crackdown in Egypt, or in Netanyahu’s crimes against the Palestinians, his fascination with dictators.

The next elections will focus on the management of the pandemic and its health and social consequences. This will be the case in the United States, but also in all democratic countries and Portugal will be no exception.

It would be a serious mistake to want to shift the focus of the debate to questions of identity, but it is a temptation to which many have succumbed in the past and which the health crisis can only make it more tempting.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

No, the question is not that of an alleged identity threatened by multiculturalism and migrants, but how to protect the health of citizens against a virus that continues to kill, especially the disadvantaged, and what should be the social priorities and ecological plans. economic recovery. This must be the agenda of democratic parties, whatever their political ideology.

The far right will certainly make one racist speech, build another threatening one, blaming Democrats for all the evils caused by the pandemic. Defeating it means showing that we are all victims of the same virus and that it is with respect for the dignity of our common humanity that we can defeat it.

It is likely that for this fight we will have, in 2021, a decent American president.

continue reading