Benchmark A14 (iPad Air 4): A first look at the iPhone 12

The fourth-generation iPad Air, announced by Apple last month, is the manufacturer’s first device to feature the A14 chip. This is also present in the iPhone 12 so you can get an idea of ​​the performance.

In the Geekbench test, the iPad Air 4 achieved a score of 1,583 with a single processor core and a score of 4,198 with all cores used. The A14 is a chip with six cores and a frequency of 2.99 GHz. For comparison: the iPhone 11 with the A13 chip scores 1,322 and 3,010 points. The observed gain is 20% and 39%, respectively. It is good to clarify that this is the gain for brute force.

Another comparison is the A14 versus the A12Z, the chip used in the latest iPad pros. The latest chip does better with a single core (1,322 for the A14 versus 1,118 for the A12Z). On the other hand, the A12Z does a little better when all hearts are asked (4,564 for the A12Z versus 4,198 for the A14). As a reminder, the A12Z has eight cores, compared to six for the A14.

The benchmark is also an opportunity to learn that the fourth generation iPad Air has 4GB of RAM. By comparison, the third-generation iPad Air released last year had 3 GB of RAM. For the chip it was the A12.