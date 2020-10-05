the new marketplace for electric micromobility

Chinmay Malaviya and Charlie Depman, two former Lime and Scoot employees, have just started Ridepanda. After an explosive demand, they want to create a new benchmark platform for sustainable means of transport. Ridepanda was just created to promote electric micro-mobility vehicles.

Two Lime and Scoot alumni start Ridepanda

This is the story of two employees from different companies who meet on LinkedIn to discuss their passion. After spending years alone in the center of the electric micromobility industry, they discovered a common idea: to develop a platform on which all means of transport can meet the use of urban micromobility is referred to electrically. Both have seen the roller coaster of risky financing and rising demand. You seem up to the challenge.

In the same category

Google Maps Live View: The augmented reality function is available

According to them, change is taking place in the big cities of the world. City dwellers would no longer just be ready to rent their electric bike or scooter, they would be ready to buy it too. They believe that change is in personal property. City dwellers now want to purchase their own sustainable means of transport. Based on this observation, they found that there was no convenient way to find, review, and buy electric bikes or electric scooters.

Objective: Meeting the challenges of micromobility

Aside from a search on Google or Amazon, it’s difficult to do a reliable search to find the electric bike you want. So they decided to start Ridepanda, a marketplace where all kinds of electric vehicles can be found and purchased. The two men say their project has already raised funds from the General Catalyst and Will Smith’s Dreamers Fund. So Ridepanda is the best way to accomplish the mission of electric micromobility and get as many bikes, scooters or electric scooters onto our streets as possible.

Electric vehicles are perfect for city dwellers who drive an average of 5 miles to their workplace. Ridepanda launched its first website in late September. We find that a lot of work has been done to help users looking for a bike or scooter: a quiz will help them find the right product. An insurance service called Pandacare has also been introduced to assist cyclists. Users can select use cases to find the right bike: commute, adventure, delivery.

An important point on which Ridepanda would like to differentiate itself: In order for a product to be sold on the platform, it must meet certain criteria and certain ratings. Ridepanda rates vehicles based on their performance, safety and durability. Currently, the company is focused only on the American market and specifically on cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle.