Los Machos Cave Marks Confirm Active Role of Women in Rock Art | Archeology

Let’s go back to the Neolithic period, the historical period between 5000 BC and 3000 BC In any of these years, in the cave of Los Machos, in Zújar (Spain), a man of at least 36 years old, with a younger woman, perhaps half their age, they drew geometric, circular and human shapes on the rock face, with ocher pigment. In total, there were 32 of them. In addition to the paintings, they left us their identification – two fingerprints. It is through his analysis that today, thousands of years later, an international team of experts in archeology, geology and anthropology have concluded that rock art is not limited to men, in a study which, for the first time, gave a scientific answer on the authorship of rock art representations.

Knowing who the authors of this art, born in the Upper Paleolithic, around 40,000 years ago, has remained one of the great questions of rock art today. Previous studies have tended to focus more on art than artists, however, according to researchers from the Spanish universities of Granada and Barcelona and the University of Durham (UK), to understand which members of the society have participated in the creation of this art. it is crucial to interpret the social contexts in which he is involved. This study, published in mid-September in the scientific journal Antiquity, presents the first application of a paleo-dermatoglyphic method (analysis of fingerprints found in archaeological contexts) to estimate the sex and age of two prehistoric individuals.

Experts studied the Los Machos cave in Zújar, in the province of Granada, located on the eastern slope of the Jabalcón mountain, at an altitude of 1335 meters. The cave has an east-facing opening in a limestone wall about 100 meters high and is shallow and deep, about 13 meters wide and four meters deep. The painted panel is located in the deepest part of the cave, at the top of the wall, and since the cave faces east and the prevailing wind and rain is coming from the west, it has not been exposed to wind erosion or carbonate dissolution near water. In this way, the researchers ensure that the panel is almost entirely preserved.

The overlap of paintings found, which varied between geometric, circular, and anthropomorphic shapes (some exhibited clear sexual attributes, such as breasts and penises) and the different colors of the pigments indicate, as the article progresses , the presence of two phases of painting which can represent two distinct chronological episodes. The most recent addition (second phase) is a dark ocher pigment, while the old paint (first phase) has a lighter color. The fingerprints found next to the paintings belong to the second, more recent phase.

The marks were photographed and from the images collected the width of the ridges (lines that form the fingerprint) of the fingers was analyzed, as sexual dimorphism can be reflected in this measurement – as a rule, men have ridges wider than females. After data collection, the measurements of the fingerprints left by the two individuals were compared to those of 546 current fingerprints of the index finger of the right hand of young adults and Spanish adults, aged 18 to 65 (304 women and 242 men).

To the Guardian, Francisco Martínez-Sevilla, lead author of the study and researcher in the Department of Prehistory at the University of Granada, explains that “these ridges vary by sex and become established in adulthood. This way you can distinguish between those of men and women, but you can also distinguish them by the age of the person ”.

Who was the artist duo?

According to the article, an average ridge width of 0.47 mm or more indicates an age of 36 years or more (with an accuracy of 85%) and, moreover, a value greater than 0.49 mm corresponds to men ( with 72% accuracy). The ridges of the first fingerprint found had an average ridge width of 0.54mm, suggesting that it would belong to an adult male at least 36 years old. The ridges of the second fingerprint, on the other hand, had an average width of 0.41mm, and an average width of less than 0.42mm indicates, with 70% accuracy, that the individual is under 20 years of age and an average width less than 0.43 mm will correspond to a woman (with an accuracy of 64%). So the team concludes that some of the paintings left on the Los Machos wall belonged to a 36-year-old man, while others belonged to a younger man – likely a woman under 20.

“From our point of view, if there are two people who participate in the creation of this pictorial panel, it means that it must be a social act and not an individual one, as we thought until now . This shows us that these artistic manifestations were social and not only made by an individual of the community, like the shaman or whoever it is, explains the investigator Martínez-Sevilla, quoted in the article of the British newspaper.

Although he acknowledges that he and his team will never know the relationship between the artist duo, nor the meaning of their paintings, the researcher also says that “the area where they are and the fact that they have not been modified or painted gives the feeling that it [Los Machos] it was a very important place and it had to have a really important symbolic value for this community. “When I look at these pictures there is a bit of an emotional reaction, because I see a person, several thousand years ago, painting symbols or pictures that would have meant something to him, or that would have been a way of expressing oneself, or of identifying the territory, or of communicating socially, ”he admits.

For the future, the study leader stresses that the methodology applied by his team will serve to reveal the complex social dimensions that can be detected in other places with rock art around the world.

