Emoji with a mask is smiling on iPhone

The masked emoji has been very popular in recent months amid the health crisis. The character appears to be sick behind his mask and Apple will be making a change with iOS 14.2, the update that is currently in beta.

The emoji will smile from behind his mask. Apple is likely to want to adjust to the situation as people who wear a mask these days may not necessarily be infected with the coronavirus. For this reason, the emoji wearing a mask on iOS 14.2 is known as the “smiling face”.

As Emojipedia notes, this change can lead to incompatibility issues with other devices. This is because a person who has iOS 14.0, iOS 13 or earlier on their iPhone and receives this emoji from a user with iOS 14.2 will still see the old emoji. The same problem occurs with users with Android smartphones or other platforms.

Emojis are decided by the Unicode consortium. Officially, the emoji with a mask is called “face with a surgical mask”. Apple, Samsung, Google, Twitter and others can design the picture as they please. To see if the other groups will follow Apple in their approach in the future.