Minute

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues, António Costa and other members of the Council of State were tested for covid-19 after António Lobo Xavier was diagnosed with the virus. China has 50 consecutive days without local contagion. Portugal had the worst pandemic weekend in terms of cases: with a total of 1,867 cases of infection in two days.

October 5, 2020, 7:58 am