Does the school represent health, democracy or both? | Opinion

“Nothing was made to last. We live in a liquid age full of mixed signals that are likely to change quickly and unpredictably. If the ideas of Zygmunt Bauman (1925-2017) were already applicable to the school of pre-covid society, then they perfectly portray the atmosphere of “classrooms” in the already lived phases of covid-19.

It should be noted that even in decades of good weather, when all schools opened in September, class lists and timetables were sufficient, concludes the OECD (2019): it would be insufficient if “Portuguese teachers were not not the best to adapt classes to the needs of the students ”(and, incidentally, I would add that, as a rule, the students have helped a lot).

In solid times, and despite educational policies that have proved contradictory and liquid, society has developed, educated and improved student learning (educational results take two decades to appear). In fact, at the start of the 80s of the last century, they were so far behind most European countries that this week we realized the obvious: we have progressed more than the average of those already developed. However, according to data from António Costa Silva, we are the “worst” country in Europe at the end of secondary school and it is agreed that we still have a long way to go to eliminate poverty and early school leaving.

That said, it is understandable that the source of the inequalities answers the most pressing academic questions with simple wording: for example, if the result of a covid-19 test takes between 48 and 72 hours, and if a student, a teacher or other education professional from a mass public school has strong symptoms, and until you are admitted, do the people who integrate the bubbles you have interacted with continue to frequent the same spaces until you know the test result? And the procedure is the same in all areas of society and even in less frequented school settings, with other types of funding or in a teaching diploma where attendance is every other week? Or do the answers point us to more net time effects, which are reflected in classrooms, and covid-19 is just another difficult exercise that will be left to the aforementioned OECD conclusion and help from students? Or is it all an image of health or democracy? Or both?

It is important to stress that while there were concerns about how democracies deal with pandemics, the response from citizens has been exemplary. With so many natural uncertainties in science, citizens have used the information and anticipated social isolation and other preventative measures. For this, the prevalence of truth and the climate of trust it engendered were important. The citizens were not in the stratagem, the infantilization or the hoax. They revealed maturity in the face of adversity. They wanted the truth, no matter how hard it was. They handled “all information” better. They anticipated requests and included uninformed deviations. There was citizen self-regulation that opened a window of hope and thwarted the effects of the “new Cambridge Analytica data hackers.” And if, with the truth of the first wave, there was a citizen involvement that strengthened democracies and confined the most populist and irresponsible movements, it is to be hoped that in a possible second wave transparency will once again be inalienable.

continue reading