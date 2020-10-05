Trump visited supporters outside the hospital | Coronavirus

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, wanted to give “a little surprise” to the supporters who were waiting for him in front of the Walter Reed Hospital, where he is admitted, and made a short drive to welcome them.

In a video he posted on Twitter Sunday, he revealed he was going to “give a little surprise to some of the great patriots who have been on the streets”, with flags honoring the US president and who ” love ”the country. “They’ve been there for a while, they have Trump flags and they love our country. We’re probably as excited as anyone. There are people who love the work we do, ”he said. This moment was filmed by several supporters and broadcast on social networks on Sunday afternoon.

In the same video, Trump says he receives “excellent reports from doctors.” “It’s an amazing hospital, Walter Reed. The work they are doing is absolutely amazing and I want to thank everyone – the nurses, the doctors and everyone here, ”says Donald Trump, referring to his meeting with the military as well.

The president also underlined that “it was a very interesting trip”. “I learned a lot about Covid-19. I learned by going to school, it’s the real school, it’s the “let’s read books” school. It’s a very interesting thing and I will tell you all about it later, ”he concluded.

Trump, 74, announced on his personal page on social media Twitter on Friday that, like first lady Melania, he was infected with the coronavirus and would be quarantined. A few hours later, he was admitted to Walter Reed Military Hospital as a precaution.

In a statement released Saturday night, Presidential Physician Sean Conley reiterated that Trump “continues to do well” and “has made substantial progress since his diagnosis.” The US president did not have a fever on Saturday and did not need supplemental oxygen.

“Although he is not out of danger, the team [médica] he is cautiously optimistic, ”he said, adding that today the president will continue to be observed and will receive a new dose of the antiviral drug Remdesivir, to which he responded without complications.

Trump “spent most of the afternoon working and getting around the presidential suite without difficulty,” the doctor said.

According to the New York Times, Trump’s blood oxygen levels fell on Friday and he was given oxygen before being transferred to hospital. According to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the next 48 hours will be “critical” in determining whether or not Trump is facing an aggressive covid-19 case.

Late Sunday afternoon, Sean Conley said the President of the United States had the option of being discharged from the hospital as early as Monday, as he recovered from covid-19. At a press conference outside Walter Reed Military Hospital on the outskirts of Washington, Sean Conley, as quoted by the Associated Press (AP), said the president’s health “continues to improve” .

The doctor also said Donald Trump was treated with a steroid after two drops in his oxygen levels on Saturday.

