The art of “I don’t know” | Chronic

We live in a world drowned in opinions. We have serious difficulties in valuing our greatest contribution of knowledge, our ignorance. And we don’t realize that this illusion of knowledge is a thread of sadness and doom. It is clear that the phenomenon of social media has catapulted this fact because we feel that our opinion, whatever it is and even more if it is wrong, controversial, provocative and disconcerting, can touch thousands or millions of people. Sensitivity gets a bad rap.

Having an opinion is extremely important, but the most important in most matters and circumstances is to have no opinion and to master the art of saying “I don’t know”. Not having an opinion does not weaken us. On the contrary, it gives us sincerity, credibility, authenticity, humility and peace of mind, and therefore happiness. And more, it shows us the way to want to know.

But more and more we live in a world where opinions are elicited without the slightest knowledge of the cause, in which a conversation is struck as if it were a ring where it is only intended to win, and where l ‘it is believed that two monologues dialogue. But they don’t. They generate conflict, verbal violence and create deep divisions among people like their desire to prove a point, even if it is light years away from our core of mature knowledge and thinking.

In the orbit of opinions of fleeting cases and deep understandings, the world of tweets and bites is gaining ground in the construction of knowledge, which belongs to the common good. Everything goes wrong when you don’t know how to say “I don’t know”, “I don’t have an opinion”, “I’m going to read more” … And we confuse the arguments with the sound clips, we believe that to know a lot is to say a lot, and we forget that by presumption of what we think we know, we stop learning.

I don’t write with the moral presumption that I teach, I write so as not to forget. Cultivate and nurture the art of saying “I don’t know”. And the path must always be one of improvement.

