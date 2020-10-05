Raziel: Dungeon Arena: Dark Fantasy at the Top of Achievement But ubiquitous Free to Play (App Store Release)

Raziel: Dungeon Arena (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad) has been in development for 5 years and has finally found its way to our iPhones. In this ARPG with a good taste of dark fantasy, the player will direct the steps of a magician or a knight, with the possibility of “swapping” these fighters in real time. Campaign mode offers no less than sixty dungeons to “loot”, and we also have a collaborative multiplayer mode as a pretext for daily raids and battles against very big bosses.

In addition, you need to know more about it.

The production is of a high level for phones (the Unity engine works wonders), the soundtrack is amazing, the gameplay is well calibrated, but voila, the studio title is armored to the bone with free-to-mechanics. Pretty invasive game with a series of challenges that encourage much, much massive grind. We therefore run the risk of being tempted to go to the checkout very quickly … or to give up when we’re tired of these types of mechanics. A bit of a shame.