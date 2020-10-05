Donald Trump briefly leaves hospital to greet supporters – Observer

United States President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital on Sunday to greet supporters meeting abroad, after quickly returning to Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Trump left the hospital in an armored SUV and remained in the vehicle, wearing a mask, as he passed a crowd that waved flags and applauded.

WATCH: Trump briefly leaves hospital to greet supporters pic.twitter.com/LxstB0CvCM

– BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) October 4, 2020

The US president’s visit came shortly after promising his supporters “a surprise” in a video posted to his Twitter account. “We are going to give a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have on the streets,” he said.

pic.twitter.com/0Bm9W2u1x7

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020

In the same video, he added that he had “learned a lot” about the virus. “It was a very interesting trip. I learned a lot about covid-19. I really learned it while going to school. This is the real school. This is not the school of books. I perceive it and I understand it. And that’s a very interesting thing, ”he said.