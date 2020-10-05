Arson against refugee activists: cars set on fire by Seebrücke representatives in Krefeld – politics

In Krefeld, North Rhine-Westphalia, strangers set fire to the cars of two activists of the Seebrücke movement at the end of September. The movement announced Monday. The pier is committed to safe escape routes and the admission of refugees into Germany. The activists suspect a right-wing extremist background.

“We see this attack as a direct response to our commitment to human rights, to rescue at sea and to the evacuation of all Greek camps,” said Martina K. She is one of those affected, along with Georg M.

According to the pier, on the night of September 30, the activists’ cars were set on fire. There was significant property damage. Not far from the crime scene in the Bockum district, there were 17 swastika graffiti in mid-September, according to the organization. One of the two cars parked behind each other had a pier sticker.

There is said to have been an explosives attack as early as June

The pier, which has been involved for months in evacuating overcrowded camps on the Greek islands and organizing demonstrations, is already talking about the second right-wing attack targeting those active in their movement. According to this, there was already an explosives attack on the apartment of an activist in Einbeck in June.

According to reports from the police and the Krefeld prosecutor’s office, a taxi driver noticed the burning cars and alerted the fire brigade, who could put out the fire. The act was committed by strangers. So far there has been no confession letter. The police assume that there is deliberate arson. It examines a political background that determines the security of the police state.

Georg M., Martina K.’s partner, has been politically active in Krefeld for years. Both not only campaigned for the admission of refugees, but also organized protests against, among others, the coronaventers movement. Time and again both appeared as speakers. M. said to the Tagesspiegel on Monday: “We keep our promise. We will not be intimidated. “