The Art of Ignorance | Megaphone

We live in a structurally ignorant country, the 41 years of the Estado Novo have guaranteed it. But what are its consequences? This is the central question today.

One of the said consequences is so-called racism. A racism which, according to some, is non-existent, so non-existent that a demonstration is necessary to prove it. According to others, it is something cultural, ingrained and can only be abolished by racial struggle, something, at least, questionable. The stigma exists and to deny it is to be opportunistic or blind; I have felt it myself several times. But the problem worsened when the service extremists began to blame Gypsies and all minorities in general for all the problems and difficulties faced by Portugal, especially when it came to financial problems.

In Portugal, from 2007 to 2019, around € 28.3 billion was injected by the state into financial institutions, with taxpayer money, even as the NHS is weakened and education is severely lacking investment. The beloved / hated RSI covered, in 2018, 224 thousand people, who received, on average, 114.56 euros per month and it is known that only around 3% of the beneficiaries are Roma. People abandoned in ghettos, with minimal education and schooling, and ostracized are responsible for emptying state coffers and leaving taxpayers in the greatest injustice, apparently. Where does all this hatred come from?

Despite all the influence of the fascist and colonialist past, it is essentially ignorance. In 2007, according to data from the University of Beira Interior, 45.5% of Portuguese said they did not read a weekly newspaper and only 30.7% read an hour a week (mainly sports newspapers), which is not the current reality. very different. In other words, the Portuguese are mostly misinformed and more easily fall for fake news and lies from social networks and the internet in general.

The state must abandon such policies of isolation such as the creation of social neighborhoods that become ghettos and oppressive social assistance which is nothing more than a vehicle to promote ethnic isolation and create poverty traps.

It is ignorance that causes society to view minorities as a threat, as different and mysterious beings who want to destroy their culture and way of life. No matter how educated, trained and cultured a person may be, they will always feel prejudices against these strange and distant beings – it is almost a primary survival instinct, fear of the unknown. Ignorance generates fear and fear reaches such an order that members of minorities are no longer seen as what they are: human beings. Can minorities do anything about this stigma? Of course, if we look to the future, we promote rapprochement and integration, without victimization.

I’m as Portuguese as a Gypsy and I’m as Gypsy as a Portuguese – “Ciganalândia” is just a dream and a mirage. So when I live in Portugal I have to adapt to Portuguese rules and society without ever losing my own identity. We must not create even more division by combative ideologies between us and them, because it does not make sense, because we are them and they are us, the human beings. I don’t believe it’s putting hot trash cans and fostering isolation that I’ll find the change – in fact, I’m doing more by transforming mindsets by going to school and living in society by debunking the preconceived figure that was made of me, because war no matter what, even legitimate, it only leads to more repression.

The masters of this noble art of ignorance are the extremists who take advantage of this widespread ignorance in the most vile way, dehumanizing minorities in the name of their thirst for power. Make no mistake: these little beings see us all the same, whether we are white, black or gypsy: like pawns on their sordid and hideous chessboard. The state must abandon these policies of isolation, such as the creation of social neighborhoods that become ghettos and oppressive social assistance that is nothing more than a vehicle for promoting ethnic isolation and creating traps. to poverty. Instead, it should focus on professional integration, dialogue, education, promotion of peaceful coexistence, demystification, distribution of marginalized communities in the urban fabric, leading to communion and mutual learning among equal peoples.

Maybe I am too romantic and optimistic, but I still believe in dialogue, approach, understanding, without extremism, in which the most powerful weapon we can have is knowledge.

