Artificial intelligence: soon a European legislation

The idea of ​​a European regulation on artificial intelligence was mentioned last year. Well, the idea seems to be taking its course, as MPs, as the Digital Factory points out, have now passed three reports devoted to the surveillance of artificial intelligence. All consist of proposals that the European Commission shared a few months ago.

Intellectual property and civil liability issues are taken into account

Of the three reports selected by the MEPs, the first relates to the issue of intellectual property. With the support of Stéphane Séjourné, French member of the Renew Europe group, this first report highlights the need for a study of the impact of intellectual property in the context of artificial intelligence in order to protect the people behind the various projects, especially and special Developer. Artificial intelligence techniques cannot have legal personality and therefore cannot claim the title of inventor. As stated in the report, this term is reserved for men, not machines.

For a German MEP from the European People’s Party, it is also important to strengthen civil liability for artificial intelligence. Axel Voss therefore wants autonomous, high-risk systems to have strict liability. In order to have a high risk, the systems must be used in an area where the risks are predictable, but also where the same risks are visible. In addition, the MP would like the operators of AI systems to be responsible for problems and thus for damage.

Artificial intelligence will be subject to European legislation from the beginning of 2021

The third report calls on the European Commission to think about and present a new legal framework for artificial intelligence. Ethical principles for technology are expected here.

After discussions and studies, the European Commission is expected to present a final version of the legislation early next year. This legislation then needs to be validated by the Council and Parliament in order to be adopted.