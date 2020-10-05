Teachers: salt of the earth, light of humanity | Opinion

“Teachers have no future. They are the future. “

Philippe Meirieu

“Teaching is not an ordinary activity. Few professions will carry risks as severe as those bad teachers take on the students in their care. Few professions assume so much virtue, generosity, dedication and, above all, perhaps enthusiasm and disinterest. Only a policy inspired by the desire to attract and promote the best, these men and women of quality whom all education systems have always celebrated, can make the profession of educating young people what it should be: the first of all jobs. “

Pierre Bourdieu

We know that being a teacher is a unique and singular profession. Without teachers, no other profession would exist. Without teachers, the scientific, technological and artistic heritage would tend to disappear. Without teachers, social and cultural life would be plunged into a chaotic mess. And therefore, it should be the first of all trades. However, this obvious centrality has not been duly recognized, neither outside nor inside the profession.

Abroad, we frequently witness a downgrading of its role and status. A contempt for their place in the educational world. The proletarianization of their living and working conditions. In fact, it suffices to remember the precarious working conditions of several thousand teachers who have been successively hired for repeated years; the recurring pilgrimage through multiple places in a demanding adaptation to many geographical contexts; block career progression, freeze legitimate expectations and bureaucratize the assessment regime; the very difficult task of repeatedly teaching those who don’t want to learn and of interacting every week with dozens of students, all unique, all different; the intensification (and increasing complexity) of work which tends to go well beyond the hours prescribed by law; a strangled, functional and underpaid teaching career status; a period of pandemic which requires all schools and teachers for a very complex mission; and the de-authorization practiced by political and administrative bodies which do not refrain from ordering and enforcing actions which should be the exclusive responsibility of each professional or the teaching college.

The factors listed make the profession a socially discredited and unattractive practice, with the risk of a growing shortage of teachers, already visible today in several teaching groups. The combination of this scarcity and the critical aging of the class is likely to institute a serious cry of warning that must be urgently considered.

But these disturbing signs are not the only ones from the outside. Within the classroom there is an excessive flock temptation, a great dissonance with the key functions of what should be a teacher, a persistent submission to higher directions which should be illegitimate and therefore not accepted, a excessive bureaucratic obedience. normative that makes us forget the duty to do first learning, a closure in class, an existential loneliness which tends not to see the advantage of collaborative work to face and resolve learning problems, adherence to evaluation practices that tend to be selective and excluding, possibly insufficient investment in training and professional development.

Thus, the profession lives between proletarianization and professionalism. And it would be good for a growing number of teachers to prefer and practice a professional order that is more autonomous, more critical, more reflective, more committed, more united, more collegial and more registered in the territory where they work. Because this order alone redeems us from canine temptation and saves us.

But this option requires a radical unlearning and a reinvention of pedagogy. In this very demanding and cruel time, we must look, see, repair and intervene. Unlearning the addiction to exposure, the bondage of giving away the materials and completing the program, the convenience of teaching everyone as if they were all one. Identify what is needed to teach and learn, removing anything that is primarily aimed at making school distinction and segregation. Select what is socially and humanly relevant, without ever neglecting the social employability of knowledge. Involve students in the search for problems and solutions, by organizing didactic situations of participation, research, debate and production of knowledge that will inform action. Diversify and compare sources of information, examine reliability, understand the truth and the lie. Multiply communication channels, support systems and complementarity. Clarify the goals or objectives to be achieved and the ways and resources that can support progressively more competent, responsible and autonomous work. Clarify ab initio the evaluation criteria, instruments and procedures, the conditions for success and failure, the rules of the evaluation game. Promote the regulatory, emancipatory and democratic function of evaluation, which must be much more important than the function of classification / certification. Recognize and value multiple intelligences and know that success must be combined in the plural, because there is not one, but several successes and the school must see them, recognize them and value them. Create and adopt several assessment instruments, relegating the written test (both by period) to a very secondary plan. Exercise authority in its full and original sense of making others grow in responsibility and autonomy. Reject the threat that inhibits and the fear that paralyzes, by seeking to found a demanding and united community.

For these reasons too, it is, as Bourdieu said, the first of all professions: the most demanding, the most necessary, the most sensitive, the most delicate, the most difficult. A work that should deserve another social and political support, another look, another recognition. Hope and confidence necessarily pass through here.

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

