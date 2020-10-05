Global Still’s Disease Treatment Market Future Scope With Top Key Vendors ||Vintage Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V

Global Still’s disease treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of novel treatment are deriving the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Still’s Disease treatment market are AB2 Bio Ltd., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Vintage Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Zydus Cadila, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Fresenius Kabi AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and others

Opportunities in the market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2019-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe. To get a comprehensive overview of the Still’s Disease Treatment market.

Segmentation: Global Still’s Disease Treatment Market

By Therapy Type

Corticosteroids Therapy

Pain Management

Others

By Drugs

Anakinra

Canakinumab

Tocilizumab

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received an expanded approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in the Japan for Actemra (tocilizumab), interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult Still’s disease. This approval immensely change the treatment landscape as existing corticosteroids therapy has not respondent sufficient treatment for patient suffering from Still’s disease.

In April 2018, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB received an expanded approval from the European Commission for Kineret (anakinra), an interleukin-1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of Still’s Disease. It has been previously approved for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. This approval addresses the important unmet medical need in this patient population as well as expanded clinical indication of Kineret.

Important Points Covered in Still’s disease treatment Market Report Are:

Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

Breakdown Data by Product

Breakdown Data by End User

Breakdown Data by Countries

Still’s disease treatment Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Company Profiles

Future Forecast (2019-2026)

Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Research Findings and Conclusion

And More.

