Nobel Prize 2020 for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus | Cheers

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology was awarded to three scientists, Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice, for discovering the hepatitis C virus, the Institute’s Nobel Committee announced on Monday. Karolinska in Stockholm, Sweden). The prize is worth ten million Swedish kronor (957 thousand euros).

In 120 years, between 1901 and 2019, 110 Nobel Prizes in physiology or medicine were awarded, including 12 to women. In the story of this famous recognition of the work of scientists, it is said that the youngest laureate of all time was Frederick G. Banting, who received the Medicine Prize in 1923 for the discovery of insulin while he was only 32 years old.

The first Nobel Prize awarded to a Portuguese is also found in the Medicine category. In 1949, the neurologist Egas Moniz shared the prize with the Swiss physiologist Walter Rudolf Hess, with whom he developed the technique of prefrontal leukotomy.

In 2019, the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to three scientists William G. Kaelin Jr., Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza for their discoveries on how cells react and adapt to the availability of oxygen.

On Tuesday, the winner (s) of the Nobel Prize in Physics will be known and on Wednesday, the Nobel Committee will reward the best work in the field of chemistry. The Nobel Prizes are awarded annually by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the Nobel Committee and the Karolinska Institute to individuals or organizations who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of chemistry, physics, literature, peace and physiology or medicine. The prizes were created in 1895 by Alfred Nobel, and between 1901 and 2018, the Nobel Prize was awarded 540 times to more than 800 laureates. Among the winners in the different categories are 52 women.

