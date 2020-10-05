Tiny World (Apple TV +): behind the scenes of a complex shoot

Tiny World is a worthy heir to the microcosm (which says a lot) and a documentary series that explores the smallest animals that live on our planet. From the first episode on, a question immediately comes to mind: How the hell could the directors of Tiny World have made such pictures? In fact, many shots seem almost impossible in the context of animal documentation (the animal does not pose). The video “Behind the Scenes” published a few hours ago by Apple gives us the beginning of an answer: the means implemented to film this document are inversely proportional to the size of the small creatures.

XXL cameras with mega zoom, drones with VR headsets, nothing has been left to chance. Ultimately, these great material and human resources made it possible to film all scenes of Tiny World in the natural environment of small animals without “falsification”, which is no small matter.