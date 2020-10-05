Trump’s Supreme Court nominee: Amy Coney Barrett is a woman who is calling – politics

Donald Trump can be criticized for much, but less for the fact that he wants to quickly fill a judicial post in the Supreme Court, the highest federal and at the same time constitutional court. The president nominates, the senate approves, according to the constitution. Democrats in the US lack good arguments to stop conservative Amy Coney Barrett on the way to succeed liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The reference to similar behavior by the Republicans when they refused Barack Obama a candidate doesn’t work. Then, as it is now, the Senate was dominated by the Republican. And he has the right to say yes or no with his majority.

Judge Barrett, only 48 years old and then in office for life, would be a nightmare for liberal America. Arch-Catholic, anti-abortion, seven children. It’s also likely to be a nightmare – or a challenge – for modern feminism, as the combination of family careers and top positions raises questions about what patriarchal hurdles ambitious women have yet to overcome. Barrett’s rejection of the death penalty is also notable, on which it is based on religious grounds. As a judge, she would declare herself biased if she had to judge it. Instead of recognizing this as consistent, it is accused of mixing faith and law. What she’s doing is clearly doing it wrong.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was also critical of the abortion ruling

The biggest fear is that with Barrett and the then-established conservative majority in court, the leading decision on the abortion law could be reversed. The verdict “Roe vs. Wade ”in 1973 placed termination of pregnancy under the protection of the right to self-determination. “Reversing Roe” is considered a fundamental concern of conservative US lawyers. Several states have passed restrictive abortion laws and want “Roe” to be corrected.

But even the liberal icon Ginsburg had doubts about the verdict. It was too far ahead and too much overlooked. It still divides. A criticism that seems worth considering, given that the German Constitutional Court is also far from recognizing a basic right to abortion that generally excludes criminal bans. “Reversing Roe” does not therefore mean that abortion is prohibited. There are several ways to get there in politics and constitutional law. The shortest is not always the best, but the one that everyone can join. Ruth Bader Ginsburg knew that, and Amy Coney Barrett might know too.