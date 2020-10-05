Retail sales increase in August in Eurozone and EU with Portugal down – Observer

According to data released on Monday by Eurostat, the European statistical office, the volume of retail sales rose 3.7% in the euro area and 3.5% in the EU, compared to August 2019. By compared with July, retail sales increased by 4.4% in the euro area and by 3.8% in the EU.

But in August, Portugal was in a counter-cyclical with the two zones, showing a decrease of 4.4% in the year-over-year change and 1.4% in the monthly change, the second largest of the EU.

Compared with August 2019, the indicator recorded the largest increases in Belgium (12.9%), Ireland (9.8%) and the Netherlands (8.3%) and the main decreases in Bulgaria ( -12.2%)), Malta (-7.5%) and Slovenia (-6.6%).

Compared with July, Belgium (9.6%), France (6.2%) and Germany (3.1%) recorded the largest increases in retail sales, while Romania and Slovenia (-1.6%)) and Portugal (-1.4%) recorded the largest decreases.