Jewish student in Hamburg attacked: Investigators see an attack in front of the synagogue as an attempted murder – political

The police and the public prosecutor’s office judge the attack on a Jewish student in front of a synagogue in Hamburg as an attempted murder – presumably with an anti-Semitic background. Both authorities announced this on Monday in Hamburg. Sunday afternoon, a man attacked a 26-year-old with a punch kick and seriously injured him.

The “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (SZ) “, NDR and WDR had previously reported an” apparently anti-Semitic attack “in which a man in military clothing attacked a Jewish student with a kick. with a swastika in his pocket.

A 29-year-old man wearing “Bundeswehr-style clothing” hit the 26-year-old on the head with a kick and injured him seriously, but not life-threatening, the paper said. According to the information, the 26-year-old was able to get to safety and received first aid from passersby until rescue workers arrived.

Officials on site to protect the synagogue and observing the incident arrested the attacker. The background would now be determined. State security was also involved. According to SZ, WDR and NDR, the many visitors to the synagogue have been brought to safety. They celebrated the festival of Sukkot tabernacles there on Sunday.

If an anti-Semitic background is confirmed, it would evoke dark memories of the attack on the Jewish church in Halle almost a year ago.

On October 9, 2019, the heavily armed right-wing extremist Stephan Balliet tried to storm the synagogue in Halle and cause a massacre of 52 visitors. At that time they celebrated the highest Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur. When he failed, he shot a passerby and a 20-year-old guest in a kebab shop. During his escape, the German injured several people, some of them very seriously. The trial against him is ongoing in the Naumburg Higher Regional Court. (dpa)