Walmart uses drones to deliver Covid-19 test kits

While the health situation in the US is not improving and President Trump is recovering, initiatives continue to emerge. Access to test kits is an equation the country is still trying to solve, and Walmart just made a contribution. The supermarket giant has announced the start of a test campaign for the delivery of Covid-19 screening kits by drone.

“In the past few weeks we’ve announced two drone trials, one to deliver basic food and household items and one to test the delivery of certain health and wellness products. Today Walmart is testing delivery of COVID-19 sticker kits for drones to homes. This is an innovative new way to provide additional contactless testing options, ”Vice President Tom Ward wrote in a blog post. Senior Walmart Consumer Goods.

Walmart launches third drone delivery partnership

This quote refers to the two partnerships in the delivery of drones that were formalized in early September. The first with the drones from the Israeli startup Flytrex, which is responsible for the delivery of food in North Carolina. The second partnership was with Zipline to supply medical devices to Arkansas.

If media attention seemed focused on a single infected patient in the past few days, the United States had more than 54,000 new positive cases as of Friday (according to John Hopkins University), a record since August 14. The ranks of people lining up to be tested are always full, and the country is also facing long delays in getting results in some states.

It is undoubtedly a relief for the authorities and a confirmation for the public that with this delivery by drone, Walmart is providing access to kits with no public display as these have been deposited in front of the house. The American retailer has partnered with two companies to bring this project to life. On the technology side, the drones from the startup DroneUp are being mobilized. These are already active in industry and agriculture. Quest Diagnostics is the second partner and develops do-it-yourself nasal swab tests. Upon completion of the test, participants will be asked to return their samples for analysis using a prepaid label included in the kit. The partnership is focused on delivering the kits, but returns are not supported.

This drone screening kit delivery campaign began north of Las Vegas in late September. The drones can deliver the kits within a 1.6 km radius of the distribution center. Eligible persons can simply go to the Walmart location and order their test kit. The kits are made in pharmacies. Delivery is free and you will be informed of the time by SMS.

“We hope that drone distribution of the sticker kits will help develop contactless testing capabilities on a larger scale and continue to support the innovative methods that Walmart plans to use in the future,” said Tom Ward.

However, at the moment this drone delivery campaign is limited. Deliveries can only be made within a firing window between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and only if the weather conditions and access to the property, electrical cables, trees, etc. are free. The service will be expanded to Cheektowaga, New York, in the coming days.

“There is a lot we can learn from our pilots to find out what role drones can play in responding to pandemics, delivering health care services and in retailing,” the director enthused.

Initiatives and permits are increasing in the delivery of drones

Nonetheless, Walmart continues to invest in innovative delivery solutions, including by air. A sector in which the American distributor is not a pioneer. Before Walmart, it was Amazon that received the valuable flight license from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) in early September to conduct its own drone delivery tests. UPS was the first to take the lead in October 2019. This was followed by Wing, a subsidiary of Alphabet, which made the world the talk last June by securing the delivery of books to students via drone.

The market for the delivery of drones is expected to be one of the fastest growing in the years to come. With annual growth of 20%, it is projected to reach $ 29 billion in 2026, according to Blue Wave Consulting.