Medina warns against “artificial crises” and calls for “courage of responsibility” | OE

The mayor of Lisbon, Fernando Medina, warned of a possible political crisis, which he described as “artificial”, and called for assuming the “courage of responsibility”. Fernando Medina was speaking at the 110th anniversary commemoration ceremony on October 5, which took place in Paços do Concelho with fewer guests than usual, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“No one would understand that, in a country still marked by the wounds of the last crisis, some would prefer an artificial crisis to the responsibility of responding to the lives of millions of Portuguese,” he said. Without referring directly to the negotiations on the state budget for 2021, the mayor recalled that “anyone who in the recent past has defended the need for an economic policy that does not add political crisis to the crisis is right” . “But being right is not enough”, he said, demanding that we must go further: “Faced with your responsibilities, you have to assume the courage of your responsibility”.

Fernando Medina therefore targeted the PCP and BE who advocated a change in economic policy after the 2015 legislatures and, in this sense, supported the socialist government in Parliament.

The mayor of Lisbon also spoke of the current situation of the covid-19 crisis, arguing that “it is time to follow a real policy of evolution of the pandemic”. The mayor acknowledged that “the signs and fatigue of prolonging the situation” of the pandemic are obvious and that “the desire to return to normality generates multiple contradictions”.

The ceremony brought together fifteen personalities: in addition to the President of the Republic and the President of the Chamber, the President of the Assembly of the Republic, the Prime Minister, the Presidents of the Supreme Court of Justice, of the Constitutional Court and of the Supreme Court were also present. Administrative. The president of the Court of Auditors, who was not present, was informed this week that he would not be renewed. In its place, in the Noble Hall, sat the Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, Vítor Escária.

On the autarky side, the president of the Municipal Assembly, the vice-president of the House and an adviser from each party attended the ceremony.

