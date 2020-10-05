Hubertus Heil does not keep what he promises: the right to two days of home office a month is ridiculous – political

There was a cultural change, a breakthrough, an enormous achievement. Companies had to be in the office for a long time to make sure everyone was doing what they were supposed to do. But suddenly the employees had to work from home in the spring. And it went well.

Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) soon spoke about the right to work from home. As if this had not been discussed for years – also within the SPD and the coalition. The bill is now available: there are at least 24 days a year left of the major change. That means: two days a month. Serious?

“I don’t want to force anyone to work from home. But I would like to make it possible for those who want to use it – whether for an afternoon, a day or for a longer period, ”Heil told Tagesspiegel at the end of June.

With his bill, he is now well below what he has been talking about in recent months. It should be home office one or two days a week. At least.

In a number of studies, most employees were in favor of a balanced mix between days at the office and days at home. Large companies give them that.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können ]

Two days a month are not enough as a signal to really create a different work culture. They will not be a major adjustment tool to improve work-life balance. Businesses don’t have to worry about whether their employees are well rested at home and who will ultimately bear the additional costs for the home office.

Working from home occasionally? The laptop on the dining table will not be a problem! Anyone who wants to return to the old office rules after the pandemic can do so at the suggestion of the Minister of Labor.